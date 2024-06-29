Today's Paper | June 29, 2024

Four Pakistanis storm into squash finals at Asian Juniors

Dawn.com Published June 29, 2024

Pakistan clinched four spots in the finals of the Asian Junior Squash Championship at the Mushaf Sports Complex in Islamabad after a grueling round of semi-finals on Friday.

Saturday’s finals will see Pakistani teammates Huzaifa Shahid and Sohail Adnan battle it out for the Boys U-13 title, while Abdullah Nawaz faces Malaysia’s Nikhileswar Moganasundharam in the U-17 category at the 31st edition of the championship.

Last year’s world champion Hamza Khan will face off Malaysia’s Harith Danial in the U-19 category.

Not a single Pakistani girl advanced to the semi-finals in the tournament, which has featured some 200 players from a dozen countries across the U-13, U-15, U-17 and U-19 categories.

Earlier this month, the Ali sisters fueled Pakistan’s medal rush at the PBA 20th Penang Malaysia Junior Open.

Sohail had a clean win over Malaysia’s Muhammad Ifwat Zulkifli, beating him 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 to advance to the finals.

The Malaysians lost another spot in the Boys U-13 final as Huzaifa thrashed Julius Tan 11-2, 11-8, 11-5. Huzaifa has dominated the global U-13 field this year as he took home the title at the Australian Junior Open in April.

Malaysia and Pakistan continued their semi-final rivalry as Muhammad Raziq Razi clinched his spot in the U-15 finals over Pakistan’s Abdullah Zaman in an easy 11-7, 11-8, 11-6 win.

Pakistan’s Nouman Khan started the other U-15 semi-final with a solid win over India’s Shiven Agarwal before being thrashed 5-11, 9-11, 0-11 to bow out of the championship.

U-17 was another Pakistan-Malaysia showdown as Abdullah Nawaz knocked out Altamis Aqhar Sallam 11-4, 14-12, 11-6. while Malaysia’s Nikhileswar Moganasundharam took revenge with an easy win over Azan Ali, who lost 6-11, 6-11, 8-11.

Hamza outclassed compatriot M Ammad 11-6, 11-5, 11-0 to secure his spot in the finals where he faces Malaysia’s Harith Danial, who advanced to the finals over South Korea’s Jooyoung Na in a thrilling win 11-9, 6-11, 11-6, 12-10.

