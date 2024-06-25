Today's Paper | June 25, 2024

Madyan police get 10-day remand of 23 lynching accused

Our Correspondent Published June 25, 2024 Updated June 25, 2024 04:22pm

SWAT: An anti-terrorism court on Monday remanded the 23 accused arrested in the Madyan lynching case to police for 10 days.

Shaukat Ahmad Khan, Special Judge of ATC-I Malakand division, pronounced the judgment.

The Madyan police had requested the court for a 30-day physical custody of the accused.

The accused were booked under sections 302, 326, 353, 436, 427, 460, 341, 186, 148,149 of Pakistan Penal Code, and 7-ATA.

However, the court only granted a 10-day remand of the accused mentioned in the FIR subject to their pre-and-post-arrest medical examination.

The court ordered the production of the accused on July 3.

On June 20, an enraged mob lynched to death a tourist, who was accused of blasphemy, allegedly burning pages of the Holy Quran. The enraged mob attacked and torched Madyan police station and took the accused away.

They killed the accused and torched his body near Madyan Bridge.

Following the lynching incident, the Madyan police filed an FIR against 2,500 persons. On June 23, the police arrested 23 accused named in the FIR.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2024

Blasphemy
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A new operation
Updated 25 Jun, 2024

A new operation

Clear deterrent action is needed against terrorist groups, but without upending the lives of people in the affected areas.
Power theft
25 Jun, 2024

Power theft

FEDERAL Energy Minister Awais Leghari’s statement during a TV interview that electricity theft amounts to Rs600bn ...
Fatal air
25 Jun, 2024

Fatal air

TOXIC air can cost us our children. It causes life-threatening illnesses, inflicts lifelong damage and leads to ...
Time for dialogue
Updated 24 Jun, 2024

Time for dialogue

If the PML-N and PTI remain mired in mutual acrimony, an ever-widening gap will continue to allow non-political forces to assert themselves.
Property taxes
24 Jun, 2024

Property taxes

ACCORDING to reports in the local media, along with the higher taxes imposed on real estate in the recent budget, ...
Fierce heat
24 Jun, 2024

Fierce heat

CLIMATE change is unfolding as predicted by experts: savage heat, melting glaciers, extreme rainfall, drought, ...