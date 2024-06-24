Today's Paper | June 24, 2024

In meeting with Bill Gates, PM Shehbaz vows to eradicate polio from Pakistan

Dawn.com Published June 24, 2024 Updated June 24, 2024 08:42pm
Chairman Gates Foundation Bill Gates calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 24, 2024.—Photo courtesy: PID
Chairman Gates Foundation Bill Gates calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on June 24, 2024.—Photo courtesy: PID

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reaffirmed his resolve to completely eradicate polio from the country in a meeting attended by Bill Gates and officials of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

The meeting of the National Taskforce for Polio Eradication in Islamabad marks the second time Gates has visited Pakistan, previously meeting then-PM Imran Khan in February 2022 on the premier’s “special invitation”.

The premier had earlier met Gates in April on the World Economic Forum summit’s sidelines where he said that Pakistan was working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country.

He thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan and said that a sustained effort was required by all partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan

Today, Shehbaz emphasised that the federal and provincial governments are working in unison to eradicate polio, noting that five polio eradication campaigns have been conducted in the past six months.

Nine more positive environmental samples for polio were detected last week, taking the tally for the current year to 185. Five cases of polio have been reported this year.

The prime minister highlighted other areas of cooperation with the foundation, including digitisation, saying it would bring huge dividends to Pakistan’s economy.

Speaking on the occasion, Gates said that polio eradication efforts would continue for the next two to three years to ensure total eradication of polio from Pakistan.

Earlier in March, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed his determination at making the province polio-free in a meeting with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation’s Deputy Director Micheal Galloway.

In a telephone call with Gates last year, Shehbaz emphasised to the Microsoft co-founder that Pakistan remained committed to ending all forms of polio in the country.

Poliovirus
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Time for dialogue
Updated 24 Jun, 2024

Time for dialogue

If the PML-N and PTI remain mired in mutual acrimony, an ever-widening gap will continue to allow non-political forces to assert themselves.
Property taxes
24 Jun, 2024

Property taxes

ACCORDING to reports in the local media, along with the higher taxes imposed on real estate in the recent budget, ...
Fierce heat
24 Jun, 2024

Fierce heat

CLIMATE change is unfolding as predicted by experts: savage heat, melting glaciers, extreme rainfall, drought, ...
China’s concerns
23 Jun, 2024

China’s concerns

Pakistan has no option but to neutralise militant threat to Chinese projects, as well as address its business and political stability concerns.
War drums
23 Jun, 2024

War drums

If it is foolish enough to launch another war in Lebanon, Tel Aviv will be solely responsible for setting the Middle East on fire.
Balochistan budget
23 Jun, 2024

Balochistan budget

BALOCHISTAN’S Rs955.6bn budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 makes many pledges to the poor citizens of Pakistan’s...