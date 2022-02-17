Dawn Logo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets PM Imran on first-ever visit to Pakistan

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiPublished February 17, 2022 - Updated February 17, 2022 03:20pm
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates meets Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. — Photo via PM Office Twitter
Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday during his first-ever visit to Pakistan.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Gates "greatly appreciated steps [regarding polio eradication] in Pakistan, the NCOC's (National Command and Operation Centre) performance related to coronavirus and initiatives such as the Ehsaas programme".

He also attended a luncheon in his honour later in the day.

NCOC visit

Earlier in the day, Gates also met Planning and Development Minister and NCOC head Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

In a statement, the NCOC said the philanthropist attended the forum's morning session.

During his visit, Gates was informed about the NCOC's role and methodology, its achievements since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the coronavirus situation in Pakistan as well as the non-pharmaceutical interventions by the forum to control the spread of the disease.

Bill Gates (R) attends a session of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday. — Photo via NCOC
Gates and his delegation were also informed about genome sequencing and coronavirus variants detected in Pakistan, the statement added.

"Gates took keen interest on various initiatives by NCOC, particularly smart lockdown and micro-smart lockdown strategy enforcement measures and Pakistan's vaccine administration regime which enabled NCOC to formulate and implement a comprehensive Covid response."

During his visit to the NCOC, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation chairman also shared his views on the pandemic, especially the vaccination drive.

"Gates appreciated Pakistan's success against Covid-19 despite resource constraints and introducing excellent initiatives and measures for public health safety," according to the statement.

For his part, Planning Minister Umar credited "a true national response, executed through an effective communication campaign mechanism of the NCOC" for the success in dealing with the coronavirus.

He also thanked Gates for his foundation's support to Pakistan during Covid-19.

The famous philanthropist has held conversations with Prime Minister Imran in the past on various issues and their possible solutions. In October last year, the premier urged Gates to consider providing humanitarian assistance to poverty-stricken people in Afghanistan.

The two had also discussed the polio situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan with the premier appreciating the assistance provided by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in that regard. In turn, the Microsoft co-founder had praised the prime minister for the progress in eliminating the disease and pledged his foundation's continued support to the country's polio programme.

Prior to that, in April 2021, the two had discussed matters relating to the Covid-19 response, polio eradication and climate change, and agreed to continue working together on the shared objectives.

Poliovirus, Coronavirus
Pakistan

Comments (45)
Delta 1
Feb 17, 2022 12:18pm
Welcome to Pakistan. Have a nice day!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Jan
Feb 17, 2022 12:21pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 12:23pm
Excellent, Pakistan. Moving ahead, fast.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 12:24pm
The future is bright for Pakistan. IT growing by leaps and bounds. Welcome dear friend Bill Gates.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 12:25pm
F Khan back to RSS HQ, "Now what do I say?"
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Feb 17, 2022 12:26pm
Weldone Kaptaan and Bill gates
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Feb 17, 2022 12:26pm
Let PPP and PMLN and their support be jealous again
Reply Recommend 0
Delta Indian Virus
Feb 17, 2022 12:27pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Feb 17, 2022 12:30pm
following of PMLN and PPP will complain and be jealous
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Feb 17, 2022 12:35pm
Alluminate conspiracy to destroy Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Feb 17, 2022 12:42pm
Welcome to the fertile land of four seasons and productive soil of the 230 million innovative, hardworking, tech savvy, talented, brave, bold, blazing and brilliant people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp
Feb 17, 2022 12:45pm
Maybe he can educate Imran a bit on basic competence and staying quiet and doing work rather than. Just enjoying joyrides at taxpayers' expenses and venting your spleen as if still atop that cursed container. Please Bill!
Reply Recommend 0
Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp
Feb 17, 2022 12:45pm
Great. Another bill arrives. That is all we have seen in Imran's mehgai tamasha
Reply Recommend 0
Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp
Feb 17, 2022 12:46pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, Get a life man. Find at least something worthwhile to do.
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Malik
Feb 17, 2022 12:57pm
He is now retired and visiting almost every country of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Shubs
Feb 17, 2022 01:06pm
@Fastrack, Nothing to say really, other than eradicate polio! That's what he's there for!
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Feb 17, 2022 01:07pm
Great news welcome to Green nation mr gates
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 17, 2022 01:09pm
@Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp, here we go again
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Feb 17, 2022 01:19pm
@Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp, Obviously there's nothing worthwhile to do in India for you. So you vent your frustration here under diffrent names.
Reply Recommend 0
Cris Dăn
Feb 17, 2022 01:19pm
NOW,this is a news.
Reply Recommend 0
Aafiyat Nazar
Feb 17, 2022 01:42pm
Thank you Bill Gates for your support for polio drive and otherwise
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Feb 17, 2022 01:55pm
Bill Gates - Welcome to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Sher Ali Bukhari
Feb 17, 2022 02:04pm
Best news of world ❤️
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Feb 17, 2022 02:06pm
PMIK, try to get advice and find from Gates, the simple rule to make money and be generous with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Bilbo
Feb 17, 2022 02:07pm
Pakistan is still hung up on Polio a disease eradicated by rest of the world decades ago. Bill had no choice but to come and see for himself why does this country needs to keep it alive.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Feb 17, 2022 02:13pm
Hope Bill gives some good advice to IK to focus on developing Intellectual capital...
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Feb 17, 2022 02:13pm
@Amin, please take your medication.
Reply Recommend 0
Raheel
Feb 17, 2022 02:18pm
Welcome to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Feb 17, 2022 02:20pm
@Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp, Ouch PMLN and PPP supporters are really feeling jealous and left out
Reply Recommend 0
MONIER
Feb 17, 2022 02:23pm
@Tabdeeli beaten to a pulp, jealousy spewing from India
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Salaria's student
Feb 17, 2022 02:24pm
Gates a good man who is doing everything to reduce diseases in all nations. What a Gem.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Malria Bimar Sohmed
Feb 17, 2022 02:33pm
Bill gates just came for a visit, you will go delerious if Pakistani was CEO
Reply Recommend 0
Faraz
Feb 17, 2022 02:33pm
Imran meeting Bill Gates as if he is the head of state. Bill did not meet anymore than a second level officer grade on his visit to India
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan
Feb 17, 2022 02:34pm
Welcome to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
ComfortablyNumb
Feb 17, 2022 02:36pm
The "Austerity drive" lasted till the time IK was making his first ever speech.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Feb 17, 2022 02:45pm
IK giving him a lesson about programming etc since he knows everything!!
Reply Recommend 0
Barri Stamford
Feb 17, 2022 02:49pm
Foremost, we thank Bill for Windows. That's his real achievement.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Feb 17, 2022 02:55pm
Bill Gates is a generous and serious donor and investor. Please use his trip to do long term good for Pakistan rather than scoring political points.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani1
Feb 17, 2022 02:56pm
Welcome Mr Gates to a country of immense potential and huge challenges! Your help in fields of Technology, Medicine will generate immense returns for you and Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
D'Souza Michael
Feb 17, 2022 03:02pm
Bill Gates is a BIG Donar
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Feb 17, 2022 03:03pm
What is the benefit for common people?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Feb 17, 2022 03:03pm
PTI govt performance 1,00,000,000 @ 0 =000000.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur
Feb 17, 2022 03:04pm
Welcome to Pakistan. Be generous
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul Chaudhry
Feb 17, 2022 03:07pm
Welcome Mr. Gates! You are a great humanitarian!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Feb 17, 2022 03:12pm
Welcome to Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0

