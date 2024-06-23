No room for lapses in foreigners’ security, says interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has said that there is no room for negligence in providing security to foreigners in Pakistan.

He made these remarks on Saturday while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Interior to review security measures for foreigners, especially Chinese citizens.

The meeting also evaluated the overall security situation in the country.

Mr Naqvi instructed the officials to implement standard operating procedures regarding security as per the devised plans.

He said the plan should be regularly reviewed at all levels, and relevant departments should improve coordination to “thwart nefarious intentions of anti-state elements”.

The officials of Interior Ministry and other security agencies gave a detailed briefing regarding the security plan and the overall situation in the country.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, NACTA National Coordinator Muhammad Tahir Rai, National Action Plan coordinator and senior officials of the ministry and relevant agencies.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2024