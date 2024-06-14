T20 World Cup: Shakib stars as Bangladesh edge closer to Super Eights

KINGSTOWN: Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan hit a half-century as Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands by 25 runs on Thursday to edge closer to the second round of the T20 World Cup.

Shakib, the 37-year-old former captain, recorded his 13th fifty in the format as Bangladesh made 159-5 in their 20 overs.

Shakib went on to finish undefeated on 64 off 46 deliveries having crunc­hed nine fours as international cricket returned to Arnos Vale for the first time in 10 years.

In reply, the Dutch made 134-8 off their 20 overs.

The win took the Tigers to four points from three games and ideally placed to join already qualified South Africa in making it out of Group D and into the Super Eights second stage.

Opener Tanzid Hasan was also in the runs, stroking 35 off 26 balls with five fours and one six after Bangladesh were put into bat by the Dutch.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a two-wicket win over Sri Lanka before suffering an agonising four-run loss to South Africa.

The Dutch also went into Thursday’s game with two points after defeating Nepal by six wickets before losing to South Africa by four wickets.

Off-spinner Aryan Dutt was drafted into the Dutch side in place of Teja Nidamanuru and repaid his team’s faith by taking the first two Bangladesh wickets to fall.

He sent back skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (one) and Liton Das (one) to have the Tigers wobbling at 23-2.

Shakib and Tanzid steadied the ship with a 48-run partnership for the third wicket.

Mahmudullah added a valuable late 25 runs off 21 balls with two fours and a pair of sixes with Bang­ladesh taking 54 off the last five overs.

The Dutch were in a decent position at 111-3 in reply with Michael Levitt (18), Max O’Dowd (12) and Vikramjit Singh (26) all reaching double figures.

Singh’s runs came off 16 balls and featured three sixes.

However, when Sybrand Engelbrecht’s entertaining 33 off 22 balls ended in the 15th over, Dutch hopes faded.

Bas de Leede (nought), skipper Scott Edwards (25) and Logan van Beek (two) all fell in the space of six runs as they tried to force the pace.

Leg-spinner Rishad Hos­sain was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with 3-33 from his four overs.

In their final group game, Bangladesh face Nepal who still harbour Super Eights hopes of their own if they defeat the Tigers and Sri Lanka.

So far four teams have booked their spots in the Super Eights — South Africa, India, West Indies and Australia.

Scoreboards

West Indies Vs New Zealand

WEST INDIES:

B. King c Conway b Neesham 9 J. Charles b Boult 0 N. Pooran c Conway b Southee 17 R. Chase c Ravindra b Ferguson 0 R. Powell c Conway b Southee 1 S. Rutherford not out 68 A. Hosein c Neesham b Santner 15 A. Russell c Ferguson b Boult 14 R. Shepherd lbw b Ferguson 13 A. Joseph b Boult 6 G. Motie not out 0 EXTRAS (LB-3, W-3) 6 TOTAL (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 149 FALL OF WICKETS: 1-1 (Charles), 2-20 (Pooran), 3-21 (Chase), 4-22 (Powell), 5-30 (King), 6-58 (Hosein), 7-76 (Russell), 8-103 (Shepherd), 9-112 (Joseph) BOWLING: Boult 4-1-16-3, Southee 4-0-21-2, Ferguson 4-0-27-2 (2w), Neesham 4-0-27-1 (1w), Phillips 1-0-9-0, Santner 2-0-27-1, Mitchell 1-0-19-0

NEW ZEALAND:

D. Conway c Chase b Hosein 5 F. Allen c Russell b Joseph 26 R. Ravindra c Russell b Motie 10 K. Williamson c Pooran b Motie 1

D. Mitchell b Motie 12 G. Phillips c Powell b Joseph 40 J. Neesham c King b Joseph 10 M. Santner not out 21 T. Southee c&b Joseph 0 T. Boult c Chase b Russell 7 L. Ferguson not out 0 EXTRAS (LB-1. W-3) 4 TOTAL (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 136 FALL OF WICKETS: 1-20 (Conway, 2-34 (Allen), 3-39 (Williamson), 4-54 (Ravindra(, 5-63 (Mitchell), 6-85 (Neesham), 7-108 (Phillips), 8-108 (Southee), 9-117 (Boult) BOWLING: Hosein 4-0-21-1, Shepherd 3-0-36-0 (2w), Russell 4-0-30-1, Joseph 4-0-19-4, Motie 4-0-25-3, Chase 1-0-4-0 (1w) RESULT: West Indies win by 13 runs.

Bangladesh Vs Netherlands

BANGLADESH:

Tanzid Hasan c de Leede b van Meekeren 35 Najmul Hossain c Singh b Dutt 1 Litton Das c Engelbrecht b Dutt 1 Shakib Al Hasan not out 64 Towhid Hridoy b Pringle 9 Mahmudullah c Engelbrecht b van Meekeren 25 Jaker Ali not out 14 EXTRAS (B-4, LB3, W-3) 10

TOTAL (for five wickets, 20 overs) 159

DID NOT BAT: Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman FALL OF WICKETS: 1-3 (Najmul), 2-23 (Litton), 3-71 (Tanzid), 4-89 (Towhid), 5-130 (Mahmudullah) BOWLING: Kingma 2-0-20-0 (1w), Dutt 4-0-17-2 (1w), van Meekeren 4-0-15-2, van Beek 4-0-43-0 (1w), de Leede 3-0-31-0, Pringle 3-0-26-1

NETHERLANDS:

M. Levitt c Towhid b Taskin 18 M. O’Dowd c&b Tanzim 12 V. Singh st Litton b Mahmudullah 26 S. Engelbrecht c Tanzim b Rishad 33 S. Edwards c Jaker b Mustafizur 25 B. de Leede st Litton b Rishad 0 L. van Beek c&b Rishad 2 T. Pringle b Taskin 1 A. Dutt not out 15 EXTRAS (LB-1, W-1) 2

TOTAL (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 134

DID NOT BAT: P. van Meekeren, V. Kingma FALL OF WICKETS: 1-22 (Levitt), 2-32 (O’Dowd), 3-69 (Singh), 4-111 (Engelbrecht), 5-111 (de Leede), 6-117 (Edwards), 7-117 (van Beek), 8-134 (Pringle) BOWLING: Mustafizur 4-0-12-1 (1w), Tanzim 3-0-23-1, Taskin 4-0-30-2, Shakib 4-0-29-0, Rishad 4-0-33-3, Mahmudullah 1-0-6-1 RESULT: Bangladesh won by 25 runs.

Standings

Group ‘C’ Tabulated under (teams, matches, wins, losses, ties, net run-rate)

West Indies 3 3 0 0 0 6 2.596

Afghanistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 5.225

Uganda 3 1 2 0 0 2 -4.217

Papua New Guinea 2 0 2 0 0 0 -0.434

New Zealand 2 0 2 0 0 0 -2.425 Group ‘D’ South Africa 3 3 0 0 0 6 0.603 Bangladesh 3 2 1 0 0 4 0.478 Netherlands 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.408 Nepal 2 0 1 0 1 1 -0.539 Sri Lanka 3 0 2 0 1 1 -0.777

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2024