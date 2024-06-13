Aiming to take tax-to-GDP ratio to 13pc in next 3 years: Finance Minister Aurangzeb

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Thursday expressed his aim to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 13 per cent in the next three years, from the current one of more than 9pc.

Addressing a post-budget press briefing in Islamabad, Aurangzeb said: “Our basic principles while framing this budget are to expand the tax base. This sub-10pc tax-to-GDP ratio is simply not sustainable.

“We have to [increase it] every year so that in the next three years, we can take it to 13pc,” he asserted, asking if any other country in the world was sustaining itself with a tax-to-GDP ratio of less than 10pc, like Pakistan was.

On Wednesday, Aurangzeb presented the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year (FY2024-25) with a total outlay of Rs18.9 trillion, which analysts said was broadly “in line with IMF guidelines”.

Pakistan’s budget for the upcoming year aims for a modest 3.6 per cent GDP growth, and sets an ambitious Rs13tr tax collection target, raising taxes on salaried classes and removing tax exemptions for the rest.

Aurangzeb, during the budget presentation, had said that the goal was to widen the tax base to avoid burdening existing taxpayers.

Addressing today’s press briefing, Aurangzeb said an aim of the budget proposals was to deter non-filing of taxes.

“I want to remove this concept of non-filers. I think Pakistan is the only country with non-filers,” he stated, adding that non-filers would see an increase in “tax in transaction”.

The finance minister also underscored the need for digitisation: “We aim to end the undocumented economy and digitise finances. Talk about the FBR’s performance is also warranted, since the compliance and enforcement were not up to par.

“End-to-end digitisation tends to reduce human intervention. Corruption will go down, there will be transparency and improved client service,” he added.

During the briefing, the finance minister responded to several queries from journalists regarding the proposed federal budget.

On the hike in petroleum levy, Aurangzeb clarified that the increases would not be applied immediately at once but gradually through the “first fiscal year”. “We will implement this while keeping global fuel prices in view.”

Acknowledging that the salaried class should not be burdened with progressive income tax and that “some changes” had been proposed regarding the tax slabs, Aurangzeb asserted: “If you look on an individual level, the burden is not that heavy.”

On a query regarding bringing retailers and traders into the tax net, the finance minister said the action should have been taken in 2022, adding, “Retailers are our brothers and sisters. We need to bring them into the [tax] net to ease the burden on them.”

“We have no other option but to ensure that this sector comes into the net. These taxes will come into effect in July,” Aurangzeb said.

He further said the government would relaunch the Point of Sale price scheme to “try and document cash transactions as much as possible”. “Cash transactions are linked with digitisation and undocumented economy. Rs9tr in cash is in circulation,” he emphasised.

When asked about schemes and incentives for the youth, the finance minister termed Pakistan having the “third-largest freelancer population in the world” as the “biggest upside” for the country. He said funds would be allocated and digital infrastructure would be improved, leading to “better Wi-Fi for people to work from home”.

Aurangzeb also underscored that small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) needed better financing, adding, “The ministry of finance has already allocated [funds] to SMEs, they will be subsidised. We’re prepared to give a first-loss guarantee because banks have a lack of appetite.”

Speaking about the massive boost for the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) funds, he said the government “was trying to make sure that projects already in the works be completed”, noting that 81pc of the allocated amount was for the projects near their completion.

Regarding inflation, the finance minister said: “We understand the impact of inflation on the common man, but we need to remember that we have made steps in the right direction.”

Citing the example of Argentine as being a huge debtor to the IMF, Aurangzeb said: “If you hand things out, your deficit rises, in which case you print more money, or take a loan and put the burden on future generations — we have done both of these things.”

“Give us time to enforce and impose direct taxation,” he said, stating that there were now punitive measures in place.

Noting that the biggest allocation was for the power sector, Aurangzeb admitted that “there will be governance issues but it will protect the most vulnerable”.

