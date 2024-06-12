Security guard shoots his ex-boss dead in Lahore

LAHORE: An operational manager of a private security agency was allegedly shot dead by a former guard of the agency in Ghalib Market area here on Tuesday.

According to a police official, retired Maj Ghulam Rasool (55) was parking his car near Imroz Market, when the former guard, Jalil, opened fire on him with a pump-action gun, leaving him dead on the spot.

The police official says the victim received a single bullet in the head which proved fatal.

Locals overpowered the attacker soon after the incident and handed him over to police.

About the motive behind the killing, the suspect told police that he nurtured a grudge against his former boss for sacking him “without any justification”.

After being fired from the company, Jalil, a resident of Sahiwal, got job in another private security firm located in Gulberg area and had been looking for an opportunity to target Ghulam Rasool since then.

The police official says as the suspect had been hired by the new company just a day ago, his security clearance was under process.

The police sent the body to the city morgue for an autopsy and lodged a murder case against the suspect.

Published in Dawn, June 12th, 2024