Security guard remanded in custody for killing TikToker in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 7, 2024 Updated June 7, 2024 12:11pm

KARACHI: A judicial magistrate on Thursday remanded a private security guard in police custody for three days for allegedly killing a young TikToker near Sarina Mobile Market in North Nazimabad.

The investigation officer (IO) brought Hamad Gul before the judicial magistrate (Central), seeking his 14-day remand for further interrogation.

After hearing the IO, the court remanded the guard for three days and directed the IO to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

According to the FIR, the complainant father of the victim informed police that he had received a phone call. The caller informed him that his son Saad Ahmed had been shot and shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. But when the complainant reached the hospital, he learnt that his son had passed away.

A friend of his son told the complainant that Saad was making a vlog near Sarina Mobile Market, asking people for their opinions about the upcoming Pakistan-India World Cup match. Saad also attempted to interview security guard Hamad Gul.

But when Saad took out his mobile phone, the guard shot him with his rifle. The complainant also stated that Hamad Gul and his security company were responsible for his son’s murder.

Published in Dawn, June 7th, 2024

