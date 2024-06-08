Another youth killed by security guard in North Karachi

KARACHI: A private security guard shot dead a teenage boy in North Karachi on Friday.

The Sir Syed police said that Samad, 17, a ragpicker, was shot at and wounded by guard Ramazan after a quarrel.

The teenager suffered a bullet wound in the abdomen and was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he died.

The police said that the security guard managed to escape.

This is the second such incident in which a private security guard has killed a young man over a petty issue.

Earlier, a YouTuber was gunned down by a guard at Sarina Mobile Market when he was making a video.

Published in Dawn, June 8th, 2024