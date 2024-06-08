Today's Paper | June 08, 2024

PM Shehbaz visits historical Terracotta Warriors of Xi’an on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s invitation

Published June 8, 2024 Updated June 8, 2024 04:18pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation visit the Terracotta Warriors Musuem in Xi’an on June 8. — APP
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation visit the Terracotta Warriors Musuem in Xi'an on June 8. — APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the delegation with him visited China’s historical Terracotta Warriors Museum in Xi’an on Saturday.

The visit was part of an invitation extended by Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the museum in his hometown.

During the visit, the prime minister and the delegation were briefed on the preservation and restoration of historical heritage and the promotion of tourism.

PM Shehbaz, who is on a five-day official visit to China, visited various sections of the museum and commended the beauty of the ancient Chinese statues and the skill of Chinese artisans.

“Great nations protect and take care of their historical assets like the Chinese do”, he said, adding that the skill of Chinese craftsmen in 200 BC was admirable.

The prime minister also appreciated the Chinese government’s efforts in preserving and restoring the historical site, saying that Pakistan was also rich in historical and cultural heritage.

He said the government would also restore and promote its own historical sites as tourist destinations.

He also thanked the President Xi for inviting him to visit the museum.

Federal Ministers Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Ataullah Tarar, Dr Musadik Malik, Sardar Awais Khan Leghari and Rana Tanveer Hussain also accompanied the prime minister during the visit.

