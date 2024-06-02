Today's Paper | June 02, 2024

Activist arrested for attacking Monet painting in Paris

AFP Published June 2, 2024 Updated June 2, 2024 12:38pm

A MEMBER of Riposte Alimentaire group, wearing a T-shirt reading “+4° the hell”, poses for the camera after covering Claude Monet’s painting with a sticker at Paris’s Orsay Museum.—AFP
A MEMBER of Riposte Alimentaire group, wearing a T-shirt reading “+4° the hell”, poses for the camera after covering Claude Monet’s painting with a sticker at Paris’s Orsay Museum.—AFP

PARIS: A climate activist was arrested on Saturday for sticking an adhesive poster on a Monet painting at the Musee d’Orsay in Paris to draw attention to global warming, a police source said.

The action by the woman, a member of “Riposte Alimentaire” (Food Response) — a group of environmental activists and defenders of sustainable food production — is the latest in a string of protests aimed at drawing attention to global warming by defacing art.

In a video posted on X, the woman — introducing herself as a “concerned citizen” — is seen placing a blood-red poster over the “Coquelicots” (Poppy Field) painting by Claude Monet, a French Impre­ssionist artist. In the video she said of the poster covering Monet’s art that “this nightmarish image awaits us if no alternative is put in place”.

She added: “At four degrees, we can expect hell”, a reference to forecasts saying that Earth’s temperature could rise by 4 Celsius over pre-industrial levels by 2050. Monet’s painting, completed in 1873, shows people with umbrellas strolling in a blooming poppy field and is part of a

special Musee d’Orsay show called “Paris 1874, Inventing Impressionism” that features 130 works by 31 artists.

A restoration expert examined the painting which suffered no permanent damage, the Musee d’Orsay said, adding that it had been put back on the wall. “The exhibition is entirely accessible to the public again,” a spokesperson said. The museum would file a criminal complaint, the spokesperson added.

Published in Dawn, June 2nd, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Dutch courage
Updated 02 Jun, 2024

Dutch courage

ECP has been supported wholeheartedly in implementing twisted interpretations of democratic process by some willing collaborators in the legislature.
New World cricket
02 Jun, 2024

New World cricket

HAVING finished as semi-finalists and runners-up in the last two editions of the T20 World Cup in familiar ...
Dead on arrival?
02 Jun, 2024

Dead on arrival?

Whatever the motivations for Gaza peace plan, it is difficult to see the scheme succeeding.
Another approach
Updated 01 Jun, 2024

Another approach

Conflating the genuine threat it poses with the online actions of a few misguided individuals or miscreants seems to be taking the matter too far.
Torching girls’ schools
01 Jun, 2024

Torching girls’ schools

PAKISTAN has, in the past few weeks, witnessed ill-omened reminders of a demoralising aspect of militancy: the war ...
Convict Trump
01 Jun, 2024

Convict Trump

AFTER a five-week trial saga, a New York jury on Thursday found former US president Donald Trump guilty of ...