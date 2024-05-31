Today's Paper | May 31, 2024

Cases of Rs74bn fines still pending in courts: CCP

Kalbe Ali Published May 31, 2024 Updated May 31, 2024 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: Competition Commission of Pakistan Chairman Dr Kabir Ahmed Sidhu has said that the commission has imposed penalties of over Rs74 billion on cartels, but all the cases with significant fines are still pending in court for a final decision.

Addressing businessmen and members of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) during an advocacy session on Competition Law, Dr Sidhu called upon the business community to support the CCP’s efforts in policing cartelisation and anti-competitive practices.

“The CCP alone cannot enforce its writ unless it has the support of all stakeholders, including the business community,” he stressed.

The chairman also mentioned several sectors, such as sugar, wheat, poultry, cement, automobile, and telecom, where CCP has imposed substantial fines.

Dr Sidhu emphasised the CCP’s vital role in ensuring free and fair competition across all commercial and economic activities to prevent market abuse and promote good governance.

He also highlighted the significant role of chambers of commerce in whistleblowing to identify cartels.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari stressed the importance of providing a level playing field for all business entities and taking strict actions against cartels.

He noted that these measures are crucial not only for facilitating business operations but also for benefiting consumers.

Mr Bakhtawari affirmed the ICCI’s full support for the CCP’s mission, recognising the Commission’s essential role in driving economic growth and protecting businesses and consumers from anti-competitive behaviour.

Published in Dawn, May 31st, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Uncertain budget plans
Updated 31 May, 2024

Uncertain budget plans

It is abundantly clear that the prime minister, caught between public expectations and harsh IMF demands, is in a fix.
‘Mob justice’ courts
31 May, 2024

‘Mob justice’ courts

IN order to tackle the plague of ‘mob justice’ that has spread across the country, the Council of Islamic...
Up in smoke
31 May, 2024

Up in smoke

ON World No Tobacco Day, it is imperative that Pakistan confront the creeping threat of tobacco use. This year’s...
Debt trap
Updated 30 May, 2024

Debt trap

The task before the government is to boost its tax-to-GDP ratio to the global average by taxing the economy’s untaxed and undertaxed sectors.
Foregone times
30 May, 2024

Foregone times

THE past, as they say, is a foreign country. It seems that the PML-N’s leadership has chosen to live there. Nawaz...
Margalla fires
30 May, 2024

Margalla fires

THE Margalla Hills — the sprawling 12,605-hectare national park — were once again engulfed in flames, with 15...