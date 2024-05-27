Commission for newsmen protection asks Sindh IGP to form new body to probe Nasrullah Gadani’s killing

KARACHI: While no FIR has been lodged in connection with the murder of journalist Nasrullah Gadani, the commission for the protection of journalists and other media practitioners (CJMP) has rejected an investigation team formed earlier to probe the targeted attack and directed the inspector general of police (IGP) to form a new body to investigate the case.

On May 21, three assailants riding on a motorbike had targeted Gadani in Ghotki’s Mirpur Mathelo. He was initially moved to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan from where he was airlifted to Karachi, where he died during treatment at a private health facility on May 24.

In its meeting held on Saturday evening, the commission asked the IGP that the head of the new special investigation team and its members should not be taken from Sukkur.

Ghotki police yet to register journalist’s murder case

CJMP chairman retired Justice Nazar Akbar chaired the meeting which was attended by Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan, Dr Jabbak Khattak, Fahim Siddiqui and Mazhar Abbas.

Dr Khattak informed the meeting about the killing of journalist Gadani, who was affiliated with Sindhi language daily Awami Awaz.

The participants observed that the police and administration did not take necessary steps for protection of the journalist who was earlier subjected to an undesirable attitude by Ghotki administration that ordered his detention under the Mainte­nance of Public Order (MPO). However, Gadani was released on the directives of the commission.

The participants also expressed their concerns over the law and order situation in Sukkur division, where police have so far failed to arrest the killers of another journalist Jan Mohammed Mahar, who was gunned down in Sukkur eight months ago.

It was pointed out in the meeting that not only influential personalities of Ghotki but police and administration were also not ‘happy’ with the Gadani’s work.

The meeting was of the view that members of the investigation team should not be included from Sukkur as they might adversely affect the probe.

The commission head directed the IGP to furnish a progress report on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, DIG-Sukkur Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn that a murder case was yet to be registered as victim’s relatives wanted to hold some consultations before lodging an FIR.

Published in Dawn, May 27th, 2024