May 22, 2024

Journalist seriously injured after attempt on life in Sindh’s Ghotki

Waseem Shamsi | Irfanul Haq Published May 22, 2024

RAHIM YAR KHAN/SUKKUR: A journalist of a Sindhi newspaper was left fighting for his life after he suffered serious gunshot wounds in an attack by unidentified assailants near Mirpur Mathelo, Ghotki district, on Tuesday.

The motorcycle-riding armed men were waiting for Nasrullah Gadani and sprayed him with bullets near Kori Goth, 12 kilometres from Mirpur Mathelo, when he was on way to the town on his motorcycle at around 11:00 am, according to local journalists.

They said that Gadani, who worked for the daily Awami Awaz and also disseminated his news reports through social media, was known for being a bold journalist for his reports against local feudal lords and political personalities, waderas and government officers, which were not only published in his newspaper but were also uploaded on his social media accounts. No one had personal enmity with him but many were annoyed at his journalistic style, they said.

Police brought Gadani, who had suffered critical gunshot wounds to his abdomen and lungs, to Mirpur Mathelo hospital where doctors provided him emergency medical aid and immediately sent him to Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital, Rahim Yar Khan, for surgery. Gadani’s condition was not out of danger yet as both of his lungs were constantly bleeding after being badly punctured and he was being resuscitated artificially, said sources at the hospital.

A doctor advised shifting the patient via air ambulance to a large healthcare facility in Lahore or Karachi for better treatment.

Mirpur Mathelo SHO Sadruddin Lak said that police were looking at the incident from all possible angles with the help of technology. They had mounted a search for the suspected assailants and would nab them soon, he said.

Meanwhile, journalists and their supporters staged a protest in Mirpur Mathelo town against the murderous attempt on Gadani’s life. Shops in main bazaar remained shuttered during the protest.

Home minister slams attack

Sindh Minister for Home Ziaul Hasan Lanjar condemned the murderous attempt on Gadani’s life and said that the suspects involved in the attack on the journalist be brought to justice at the earliest.

He directed Ghotki SSP to submit to him a detailed report on the incident and share with him progress on the investigation.

KUJ seeks suspects’ arrest

Karachi Union of Journalists’ president Fahim Siddiqui, general secretary Liaquat Ali Rana and the organisation’s executive committee condemned the attack on the journalist and demanded Sindh IGP ensure immediate arrest of the suspected assailants.

PTI condemns attack

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Sindh president Haleem Adil Sheikh condemned the attack on Gadani and demanded immediate arrest of the suspected assailants.

He said in a press statement that his party stood by the journalist community and it would extend them all possible help. Violence against journalists had become widespread in Sindh and journalists were routinely attacked for writing truth, he regretted.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2024

