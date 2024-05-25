Wounded journalist Nasrullah Gadani dies at Karachi hospital

KARACHI/SUKKUR: Journalist Nasrullah Gadani, who was shot at and wounded by armed assailants in Mirpur Mathelo a couple of days ago, died at a private hospital in Karachi on Friday.

Forty-year-old Gadani, who was associated with Sindhi language daily Awami Awaz, was initially treated at a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan from where he was airlifted to Karachi for further treatment.

The body was transported to his hometown in an ambulance. From Karachi to Mirpur Mathelo, a large number of people from every segment of society, including students, stopped the ambulance at different places and showered it with rose petals in order to pay their respects to the slain journalist.

The body was brought to the Civil Hospital Ghotki, where doctors conducted a post-mortem examination. Later, the body was handed over to the family after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Thousands attend slain reporter’s funeral in his native village Qabool Gadani; media bodies demand killers’ arrest

The coffin was brought to his native village, Qabool Gadani, where a large number of people already gathered to attend his funeral prayers. Later, he was laid to rest at a local graveyard in the presence of thousands of people including journalists and leaders and workers of several nationalist parties.

Gadani is survived by a widow, four sons, two daughters, and his mother.

A large number of people blocked the National Highway and staged a protest in front of the office of the SSP for the arrest of his killers.

Journalists stage walkout in PA

The news of his death sparked anger and protests by the journalist community in different cities and towns of the province.

In Karachi, reporters covering the Sindh Assembly session on Friday staged a token walkout of the press gallery of the assembly and demanded arrest of the killers of Gadani and Jan Mohammed Mahar who was shot dead in Sukkur recently.

The protesting reporters chanted slogans against the growing incidents of killing of journalists in Sindh before staging the walkout.

Later, Home Minister Zia Lanjar and Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon met with the protesting journalists and assured them of taking every possible step for the arrest of the killers.

The home minister said that three suspects had been taken into custody and said that a breakthrough was expected within a week.

Media bodies, parties demand justice

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has slammed the brutal murder of Nasarullah Gadani and noted that despite fatal attacks on media persons over the years no culprit had been arrested by the provincial authorities.

In a statement issued on Friday, PFUJ President Afzal Butt and Secretary General Arshad Nasari said: “It is becoming increasingly difficult for journalists to perform their duties and those who do so are eliminated like Gadani.”

The PFUJ leaders demanded that the government immediately arrest the killers and provide compensation to the family of the slain journalist.

Black flags were hoisted at every press club in Sindh and journalist bodies staged demonstrations and held rallies in protest over the killing of Gadani.

Protesters said that Gadani was a strong and bold voice of the oppressed people in the Ghotki district

They termed the killing an attack against independent journalism and a conspiracy against the freedom of expression.

In the evening, civil society organisations held a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club and demanded justice for the slain journalist.

Announcing three-day mourning, the Awami Awaz media group said that it would stage a protest on May 27 against the murder of Gadani.

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah offered their condolences over the death of the journalists and vowed to bring the killers to justice.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Sindh United Party, Sindh Tarraqi-passand Party chairman Dr Qadir Magsi, Jeay Sindh Mahaz (R) chairman Riaz Ali Chandio, Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz (B) chairman Sanan Qureshi, Sindhi Association of North America (Sana) paid rich tribute to the slain journalist.

Terming the murder an attack on Sindh’s conscience, they demanded that the government arrest his killers immediately.

Murder probe underway

DIG-Sukkur Pir Mohammed Shah told Dawn that Gadani was riding a motorcycle when armed pillion riders targeted him in Mirpur Mathelo in broad daylight on May 21.

He said that investigators had collected spent bullet casings fired from 9mm pistols and sent the same to a forensic lab to know whether the same weapon was used in any previous crimes.

“We are investigating the case with different angles including the journalist’s social media activism, personal enmity and political affiliation,” the DIG said.

He said the victim’s social media activism and different comments had been accessed by the investigators while his call data record had also been analysed.

“We have got some clues and are working to unearth the identity and motive of the killers,” he added.

Published in Dawn, May 25th, 2024