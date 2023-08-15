DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | August 16, 2023

Sukkur police register FIR of journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar’s murder

Ubaidullah Shaikh Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 11:15pm

Sukkur police on Tuesday registered a first information report (FIR) of the murder of senior journalist Jan Muhammad Mahar who was shot dead in the city two days ago.

Mahar, a senior journalist associated with a private Sindhi newspaper and its TV channel, was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle near St. Saviour School on Queens Road in Sukkur on late Sunday evening.

According to police, the assailants fired several shots at Mahar, who was travelling in his car. The journalist received several bullets to his head and near his eyes, police said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital in an extremely serious condition. He succumbed to his wounds during surgery.

The deceased was laid to rest in his native graveyard in Chak Town of Shikarpur district on Monday.

An FIR of his murder was filed today under Sections 147 (related to riots), 148 (pertaining to rioting with deadly weapons), 440 (concerning mischief committed with intent to cause harm), 120-B (related to criminal conspiracy), and 302 (intentional murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) at the C-Section police station.

JIT demanded

Separately, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists wrote a letter to the chief minister of Sindh, seeking the formation of a joint investigation team to comprehensively probe the murder of the senior journalist.

The PFUJ demanded that representatives of the Inter-Service Intelligence, the Military Intelligence, the Federal Investigation Agency, Rangers and Sindh Police be included in the JIT.

“A JIT would provide a coordinated and multi-agency approach, leveraging the expertise and resources of different investigative bodies, and thereby increasing the likelihood of a thorough and impartial investigation,” the journalists’ body said.

The PFUJ assured its support to law enforcement agencies on the matter.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resurgent terrorism
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Resurgent terrorism

AS the nation enters a period of political transition, there is a critical need to stay focused on counterterrorism...
Out of line
15 Aug, 2023

Out of line

HAS the state criminalised peaceful demonstrations and protests? Is even supporting and sympathising with the PTI ...
Nawaz’s return?
Updated 15 Aug, 2023

Nawaz’s return?

It is surprising that someone who has in the past faced political persecution and seen the inside of jail cells is not willing to face reality today.
‘Reviving’ PIA
14 Aug, 2023

‘Reviving’ PIA

AFTER trying numerous ‘revival plans’ to turn around the lossmaking national carrier, Pakistani policymakers...
Jinnah to now
Updated 14 Aug, 2023

Jinnah to now

The continual infringement of the Constitution has left a faint watermark of what should have been a robust democratic culture.
Stoking controversy
14 Aug, 2023

Stoking controversy

AMONGST the spate of laws rushed through parliament as the sun set on the tenure of the PDM coalition is the ...