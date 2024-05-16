PPP supported PML-N to tackle economic, political crises: Punjab governor

TAXILA: Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider on Wednesday said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had joined forces with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to address both economic and political crises in the best interest of the public.

Addressing the party workers convention in his hometown of Pindigheb on Tuesday evening, Governor Haider said: “Joining hands with the PML-N is the need of the hour for the sake of the country.”

He stressed the need to set aside political differences and expressed his commitment to maintaining cordial ties with the PML-N-led provincial government while affirming that his office would assert its position when necessary, but always with the betterment of the people of Punjab in mind.

“Today our workers question why our leadership joined the PML-N-led government, when the party had been our political rival for many decades and subjected us to political victimisation during its rule; I clarified the stance by saying that we joined the government in this critical time of history to bring the country and masses out of economic and political crises,” he added.

He further said in view of the situation in the country, it was important that the coalition government ran smoothly, and in the greater interest of the country, all political parties should forget their differences.

He said positive economic indicators were being acknowledged by international financial institutions as a significant reduction in the prices of essential commodities was being witnessed due to the prudent policies of the government.

He was of the view that the country’s relations had started improving with brotherly countries, especially with the visit of the Iranian president and Saudi delegation. This, he said, would play a key role in the improvement of the country’s economy and stability.

Mr Haider said the economic indicators of the country were improving, and the prices of food items, including flour and ghee, were also decreasing. He said the government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of the people.

He also said he belonged to the working class, and he would try his best to open the doors of the Governor’s House to the poor and the middle class. He said the welfare of the poor was a mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, and he would carry it forward.

He said measures would be taken to provide all kinds of facilities to the people of the province and Attock.

Published in Dawn, May 16th, 2024