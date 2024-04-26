DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 26, 2024

Pakistani guard killed in Sydney mall attack hailed as hero at funeral

AFP Published April 26, 2024 Updated April 26, 2024 07:33pm
A general view during the funeral for Faraz Tahir at Masjid Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney, Australia on April 26. — Reuters
A general view during the funeral for Faraz Tahir at Masjid Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney, Australia on April 26. — Reuters
Ausralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the funeral for Faraz Tahir at Masjid Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney, Australia on April 26. — AFP
Ausralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the funeral for Faraz Tahir at Masjid Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney, Australia on April 26. — AFP

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed as a hero Pakistani security guard Faraz Tahir, killed in Sydney while trying to stop a mass stabbing attack, in remarks delivered on Friday at a funeral attended by hundreds.

Tahir, who would have turned 31 on Wednesday, was on the first day of his job when he became one of six killed this month during the stabbing spree at a busy mall in beachside Bondi.

“Running toward danger, to protect people he had never even met, without doubt, he helped save lives that day,” Albanese said. “Without question, Faraz Tahir died a hero.”

The ceremony was held before a crowd gathered outside the city’s Baitul Huda mosque, under a banner that read “Love for all — hatred for none”.

Tahir arrived in Australia as a refugee from Pakistan, according to the Ahmadiyya Muslim community of Australia, to which he belonged.

Mass stabbing attack injured Pakistani security guard Muhammad Taha attends compatriot Faraz Tahir’s funeral prayer at Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney on April 26. — AFP
Mass stabbing attack injured Pakistani security guard Muhammad Taha attends compatriot Faraz Tahir’s funeral prayer at Baitul Huda mosque in Sydney on April 26. — AFP

Fellow security guard Muhammad Taha, injured while trying to stop the attacker, attended in a wheelchair after being released from hospital for the ceremony. He was the last to speak with Tahir as they ran towards the scene of the attack.

“We were trying to save people at that time and his last words were ‘Let’s find out what’s going on,’ so we rushed towards that area,” he said in comments reported by the Guardian newspaper.

Tahir’s brother, Mudasar Bashir, told reporters the two had spoken the evening before and promised to call the next day. They never spoke again.

“Even until now, we couldn’t believe that he’s no more,” he said at the funeral.

“We are very proud of him because Islam, our religion, says that if you save even one human, you save all of humanity.”

Joel Cauchi, a 40-year-old who suffered mental health issues, killed five women and Tahir in the mall on April 13 before being shot dead by police.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Business concerns
Updated 26 Apr, 2024

Business concerns

There is no doubt that these issues are impeding a positive business clime, which is required to boost private investment and economic growth.
Musical chairs
26 Apr, 2024

Musical chairs

THE petitioners are quite helpless. Yet again, they are being expected to wait while the bench supposed to hear...
Global arms race
26 Apr, 2024

Global arms race

THE figure is staggering. According to the annual report of Sweden-based think tank Stockholm International Peace...
Digital growth
Updated 25 Apr, 2024

Digital growth

Democratising digital development will catalyse a rapid, if not immediate, improvement in human development indicators for the underserved segments of the Pakistani citizenry.
Nikah rights
25 Apr, 2024

Nikah rights

THE Supreme Court recently delivered a judgement championing the rights of women within a marriage. The ruling...
Campus crackdowns
25 Apr, 2024

Campus crackdowns

WHILE most Western governments have either been gladly facilitating Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza, or meekly...