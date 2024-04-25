Bismah Maroof announces retirement from cricket: PCB

Former Pakistan Women’s captain Bismah Maroof has announced her retirement “from all cricket with immediate effect”, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a press release on Thursday.

“I have decided to retire from the game I love the most. It has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, victories, and unforgettable memories,” the batter said in a statement published on the PCB website today.

Maroof extended her thanks to the PCB for “believing in her”, citing the support by the board to be “invaluable, particularly in implementing the first-ever parental policy for me, which enabled me to represent my country at the highest level while being a mother”.

“I am deeply grateful to the fans whose unwavering support has been a constant throughout my career, wherever and whenever I represented my country,” she stated.

She also went on to express her gratitude to her teammates, adding that “the camaraderie we shared both on and off the field is something I will cherish forever”.

Maroof represented Pakistan in 276 international matches — the most by any Pakistani women cricketer, as noted by the PCB. Additionally, she has scored 6,262 international runs, which include 33 half-centuries, and has 80 international wickets with her right-arm leg-spin.

She was named Pakistan’s all-format captain in September 2017 and had the best win/loss ratio amongst all the regular players to lead the country in One-Day Internationals (1.000) and T20 Internationals (0.843).

“During her illustrious career, Bismah was part of the women’s team that won the Gold Medal twice in the Asian Games, in the 2010 and 2014 editions,” the PCB said.

Mallick thanks Bismah for her commitment

“As Bismah Maroof bids farewell to international cricket, we are all indebted to her immense contributions to Pakistan women’s cricket,” head of women’s cricket Tania Malick said, wishing the former captain “heartfelt gratitude for her commitment and invaluable services to the team and the country”.

“I wish Bismah all the best in her future endeavors, and may her journey ahead be as rewarding and fulfilling as her cricketing career has been,” Mallick’s statement read.