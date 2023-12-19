Pakistan women make history with maiden ODI win in New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH: Days after registering their maiden Twenty20 International victory against New Zealand away from home, Pakistan women emulated the feat in the one-day format as well when they got a consolation win in the third ODI at Hagley Oval on Monday.

The historic achievement for Pakistan came in a thrilling Super Over finish with the hosts missing out on the 12-run target by three runs after the Fatima Sana-led side had tied the New Zealand’s first-innings score of 251.

Although the three-match series went 2-1 to the home side, winning the final game helped Pakistan rise up to the second position in the standings of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship cycle with 16 points in 18 matches.

It was Pakistan’s first victory over the White Ferns in their own backyard and only their second triumph in 17 matches against them.

After New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green had boosted their team to a respectable total, it was Pakistan veteran Bismah Maroof who led the charge in the visitors’ chase.

The former skipper smashed 68 off 86 balls with the help of five fours after Pakistan went off to stuttering start, knitting up a 101-run partnership with another seasoned campaigner in Aliya Riaz (44 off 84) — who would also go onto hit a boundary on the first ball of the Super Over to give the team an edge over New Zealand before spinner Sadia Iqbal kept them at bay with her left-arm spin.

“We knew that the 251-run target was achievable given that the wicket was really good and the ground is nice as well,” Bismah said after the match. “But when we lost early wickets, myself and Aliya decided we would play simple cricket, stick to the basis and try to develop a partnership.”

Bismah and Aliya’s stand commenced when Pakistan were stuttering at 37-2 by the eighth over, but the visitors lost their next wicket with 138 on the board.

It was them time for skipper Fatima to lead the finishing blow and she did so with a 33-ball knock for 36, which saw the right-hander find three boundaries. Najiha Alvi (23 not out off 26) and Natalia Pervaiz (26 off 23) then ensured Pakistan equaled New Zealand’s score.

In the Super Over, Aliya shined with the bat before taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Sophie Devine while Fatima grabbed another good one to take Pakistan across the line.

New Zealand, too, had a difficult start after they elected to bat first. They were three down for 99 in the 24th over when Devine (77 off 87, five fours) combined with Kerr for 56 before the latter put up a 70-run stand with Green (65 not out off 69).

Apart from Jess Kerr’s 19 off 15 down the order, no other New Zealand batter could make a notable impact as spinner Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima took two wickets each for Pakistan.

Scores in brief:

NEW ZEALAND 251-8 in 50 overs (Amelia Kerr 77, Maddy Green 65 not out; Ghulam Fatima 2-59, Nashra Sundhu 2-59); PAKISTAN 251-9 in 50 overs (Bismah Maroof 68, Aliya Riaz 44, Fatima Sana 36, Natalia Parvaiz 26, Sidra Amin 24, Najiha Alvi 23 not out; Lea Tahuhu 2-30, Amelia Kerr 2-54).

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023