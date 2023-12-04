DAWN.COM Logo

Pakistan women thrash New Zealand to make history

News agencies Published December 4, 2023 Updated December 4, 2023 07:19am

Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali plays a shot during the first T20 against New Zealand at Otago Oval on Sunday.—courtesy PCB

DUNEDIN: Pakistan women made history on Sunday as they registered their maiden win over New Zealand, beating the hosts by seven wickets in the first Twenty20 International at the University of Otago Oval.

The win was orchestrated by an impressive show of bowling by pacer Fatima Sana and a clinical batting performance by opener Shawaal Zulfiqar.

While Fatima took three wickets, while giving away only 18 runs to restrict New Zealand to 127-6 after they had chosen to bat first, Shawaal gave Pakistan’s chase a solid start with her 41 off 42.

She added 40 runs with fellow opener Muneeba Ali (23 off 24, four fours), who was the first batter to return to the pavilion. At that stage, captain Nida Dar promoted herself up in the order and knitted 51 runs for the second wicket with right-handed batter Shawaal.

The 18-year-old Shawaal, playing her sixth T20I and first on New Zealand soil, scored her highest T20I score with help of seven boundaries before losing her wicket.

Following her departure at the end of the 13th over with 91 runs on the board, Nida too was dismissed after a quick-fire 23 off 14 balls, the knock studded with a four and a six.

With both dismissals haven slightly shaken Pakistan’s pursuit of the target, the seasoned pair of Bismah Maroof and Aliya Riaz ensured the visitors sail over the finish line smoothly with 10 balls to spare.

Aliya returned unbeaten on 25 off 12 balls. Her innings included two fours and a six, the latter of which she struck on the second ball of the 19th over to finish the match. Bismah was undefeated on 13 off 18 balls.

Earlier, Fatima capitalised on the overcast conditions to keep the White Ferns from scoring freely. Nida, Diana Baig and Aliya took a wicket each as well.

For New Zealand, Maddy Green was the top-scorer, smashing an unbeaten 43 off 28 balls with the help of five fours.

The second of the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday

Scores in brief:

NEW ZEALAND 127-6 in 20 overs (Maddy Green 43 not out, Suzie Bates 28; Fatima Sana 3-18); PAKISTAN 132-3 in 18.2 overs (Shawaal Zulfiqar 41, Aliya Riaz 25 not out, Muneeba Ali 23, Nida Dar 23; Sophie Devine 2-23).

Published in Dawn, December 4th, 2023

