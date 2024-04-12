DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 12, 2024

Lightning kills 3 as rain lashes parts of Balochistan

Abdullah Zehri Published April 12, 2024 Updated April 12, 2024 08:31pm
Rainfall on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Friday. — Screenshot from video provided by author
Rainfall on Quetta’s Zarghoon Road on Friday. — Screenshot from video provided by author

One man and two children were killed in lightning strikes on Friday as rainfall lashed parts of Balochistan.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the Met Department said that apart from Quetta, areas including Pishin, Muslim Bagh, and Ziarat were expected to witness showers, while heavy rainfall was predicted in Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musa Khel, Kohlu, Sibi, and Jhal Magsi.

Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy showers were also predicted in Chaman, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Loralai, and Kalat. Moreover, rainfall was also expected in Turbat, Harnai, Nasirabad, Jaffarabad, Chagi, Panjgur, Gwadar and Kech.

Today, low-lying areas in Quetta were flooded after heavy rainfall. Rainfall was also reported in Mastung, Kalat, Shaheed Sikandarabad, Noshki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah and Kachhi. A dust storm also battered Kalat, hampering visibility in the area.

An update shared by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Jahanzeb Khan said that two children died in a lightning strike in Sorab district.

He said that the PDMA was in contact with its district-level counterparts and other allied departments to monitor the weather situation.

Meanwhile, the Levies control room said that a 22-year-old man was killed in a lightning strike in Pishin.

PDMA urges citizens to exercise caution

In a statement, the PDMA said that the Met department had predicted rainfall in the province. It said that westerly winds would cause rainfall in most districts from today till April 14 (Sunday).

As a result, rain was expected in Jiwani, Gwadar, Pasni, Ormara, Lasbela, Hub, Kech, Panjgur, Turbat, Awaran, Kalat, Sorab, Chagi, Noshki, Mastung, Quetta, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Qila Abdullah, Pishin, Barkhan, Duki, Loralai, Harnai, Zhob, Sherani, Sibi and Musa Khel districts.

The PDMA urged the public to take precautionary measures, including staying away from electricity poles and electrical appliances during the rainfall.

“Take special care of small children, the elderly, and the disabled and avoid unnecessary travel in view of the prevailing weather conditions,” it said.

The PDMA also urged citizens to refrain from going near deep waters and dams, adding that those driving vehicles should seek refuge at a safe space during the rainfall or drive slow .

It also called for making arrangements for livestock and to keep storm water drains clean. “In case of any emergency, contact the concerned deputy commissioner’s office, the district Levies control room or the PDMA control room,” it said.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi investment
Updated 10 Apr, 2024

Saudi investment

The state has to address barriers that stand in the way of attracting foreign investment, and create a pro-business environment.
Charity for change
Updated 11 Apr, 2024

Charity for change

PAKISTANIS are large-hearted people who empty their pockets at the slightest hint of another’s need. The Stanford...
World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...