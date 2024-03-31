Peru president’s home raided in luxury watch investigation

LIMA: Peruvian authorities raided President Dina Boluarte’s home and the government palace early on Saturday as part of an ongoing corruption investigation related to undisclosed luxury watches.

The search was carried out “according to the court order,” Colonel Harvey Colchado of the police told reporters. He would not say whether anything suspect had been found.

According to a police document, about 40 agents and prosecutors were involved in the house raid, which was searching for Rolex watches that Boluarte had not publicly declared.

The raid “is for the purpose of search and seizure,” police said.

The embattled president was at the palace at the time, officials said. In a brief message on X, the presidency said the search was carried out “normally and without any incident.”

Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen slammed the raid as an “intolerable outrage” and “disproportionate and unconstitutional.” He added, however, that Boluarte would “cooperate with the prosecution” and provide a statement when summoned.

Authorities launched an investigation into Boluarte this month after a news outlet drew attention to pictures of her sporting luxury watches at public events.

Rolex watches can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Saturday’s raid, a joint operation between the police and the prosecutor’s office, was broadcast on local television channel Latina.

Government agents could be seen surrounding the house in the Surquillo District of the capital Lima while officers blocked oncoming traffic. The surprise, early-morning raid was requested by the public prosecutor and authorised by the Supreme Court of Preparatory Investigation.

