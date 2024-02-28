Over 130 pilots grounded due to licence renewal delays: Aircraft Owners and Operators Association

RAWALPINDI: More than 130 pilots have been grounded and they cannot fly planes as their licences have not been renewed by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), Aircraft Owners and Operators Association Pakistan (AOOA) said on Tuesday.

In a press statement issued here, the AOOA said the PCAA is not renewing licences of these grounded pilots.

It demanded officials concerned to amend the Civil Aviation Act, 2023, which has affected the aviation industry.

The AOOA said the Civil Aviation Act, 2023, passed by the previous assembly is not acceptable to the aviation industry as it is being misused.

The PCAA, on the other hand, claimed that procedure for renewing a pilot’s licence continues and current rules and regulations are being strictly adhered to in this regard.

“The procedure for obtaining or renewing a pilot’s licence continues. The current regulations are strictly adhered to during the licence issuance or renewal process,” the PCAA claimed.

The AOOA said it is preparing amendments in the new law and will submit it to the aviation committee of the parliament.

It said that 130 pilots licences have been pending for renewal, but the PCAA officials do not know who will sign these renewal documents.

The AOOA said that all powers have been delegated to the director general of PCAA and all other relevant departments have taken a back seat.

The DG of PCAA is seldom available in Karachi to take care of the PCAA issues as most of the time he remains in Islamabad.

The association said the new act has given full authority to the federal government to appoint a non-professional and non-technocrat DG, paving the way for a jack of all trades to grab the post.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the PCAA said that in accordance with the regulations outlined in the CAA Act, 2023, the procedure for obtaining or renewing a pilot’s licence continues.

The spokesman further said that the current regulations are strictly being adhered to during the licence issuance or their renewal process. It is an exaggeration to claim that pilots are unable to fly or that their licences’ issuance/renewal process has been stopped, he said.

He said local airlines have the authority to hire foreign pilots as they are permitted by the PCAA regulations. Once approved by the ministry, foreign pilots are granted a work visa and subsequently they are issued a validation certificate.

Published in Dawn, February 28th, 2024