Ex-Punjab IGP skips Faizabad commission again

Munawer Azeem Published November 29, 2023 Updated November 29, 2023 07:52am

ISLAMABAD: Former Punjab police chief Arif Nawaz failed to appear before the commission constituted to probe the Tehreek-i-Labbaik sit-in at Faizabad in 2017, for a second time, on Tuesday.

Official sources told Dawn that the three-member commission had summoned Mr Nawaz along with former Islamabad police chief Sultan Azam Temuri and former Rawalpindi division commissioner Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary.

Mr Nawaz has cited his engagements in the Federal Public Service Commission interviews for not being able to appear before the commission.

Mr Temuri and Mr Chaudhary appeared bef­o­re the commission at its office in the Interior Ministry on Tuesday, the sources said, adding that their statements were recorded.

Former IGP Temuri told the commission that he was appointed the capital’s police chief on December 8, 2017, while the TLP sit-in started on October 24 and ended on November 27 that year. During that period, he was the Gujranwala regional police officer.

He said that cases registered in connection with the sit-in were followed by the police under the government’s directives, keeping in view its agreement with TLP.

Mr Temuri recommended the formation of a dedicated anti-riot force to deal with sit-ins.

Besides, a contingency plan, SOPs and prior preparation should be done to deal with such demonstrations.

The commission also asked about the preparations in place to deal with the sit-in and the actions taken, the sources said.

Mr Temuri was questioned about the failure to intercept the protesters on their way to Islamabad and those who facilitated the TLP for the sit-in.

After recording statements of the two former officials, the commission adjourned the proceedings till Wednesday (today) when former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is due to appear.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2023

