Groom held for murder after celebratory firing claims man’s life in Karachi

KARACHI: A bridegroom, along with his friend, was arrested and booked in a murder case after aerial firing to celebrate his wedding claimed life of a man in Nusrat Bhutto Colony, police said on Monday.

The Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan police said some people resorted to firing into the air when the groom side came out of a house in Nusrat Bhutto Colony late on Sunday night.

However, one of the bullets hit 50-year-old Saad Hussain Shah when he was descending the stairs from his neighbouring house. He suffered a critical bullet wound and died on the spot, the police said.

They said that a police team rushed to the scene and arrested suspect Arif Siddiq, who allegedly resorted to firing. The pistol was also recovered from him

They said that the bridegroom, Umer Nazeer, was also taken into custody.

Area SHO Qamar Kiani told Dawn that a case under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

He alleged that the groom had asked his friend Siddiq to carry out firing in jubilation and he was also booked and arrested in the case.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023