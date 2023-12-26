DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 26, 2023

Groom held for murder after celebratory firing claims man’s life in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 26, 2023 Updated December 26, 2023 11:00am

KARACHI: A bridegroom, along with his friend, was arrested and booked in a murder case after aerial firing to celebrate his wedding claimed life of a man in Nusrat Bhutto Colony, police said on Monday.

The Shahrah-i-Noor Jehan police said some people resorted to firing into the air when the groom side came out of a house in Nusrat Bhutto Colony late on Sunday night.

However, one of the bullets hit 50-year-old Saad Hussain Shah when he was descending the stairs from his neighbouring house. He suffered a critical bullet wound and died on the spot, the police said.

They said that a police team rushed to the scene and arrested suspect Arif Siddiq, who allegedly resorted to firing. The pistol was also recovered from him

They said that the bridegroom, Umer Nazeer, was also taken into custody.

Area SHO Qamar Kiani told Dawn that a case under Section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered against the duo on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

He alleged that the groom had asked his friend Siddiq to carry out firing in jubilation and he was also booked and arrested in the case.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nominations done
Updated 26 Dec, 2023

Nominations done

Parties have a moral obligation to inform the people of Pakistan how they intend to fix the economy.
Policy reversals?
26 Dec, 2023

Policy reversals?

THE World Bank has cautioned that “vested interests” might spur a number of potential reversals on critical...
Mob violence
26 Dec, 2023

Mob violence

KARACHI is witnessing a disturbing trend, in which suspected criminals are lynched by enraged citizens. The most...
Gaza bloodbath
25 Dec, 2023

Gaza bloodbath

WHILE other news, both domestic and foreign, compete for people’s attention, we should not forget that one of the...
Nawaz’s dilemma
Updated 25 Dec, 2023

Nawaz’s dilemma

It is clear to many that the refusal to ‘adequately accommodate’ the IPP would dent PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif’s relations with the powers that be.
Fortress Europe
25 Dec, 2023

Fortress Europe

EUROPE cannot hope to participate in a debate on morality anytime soon. This became abundantly clear when the EU...