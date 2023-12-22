DAWN.COM Logo

PML-N tickets sought for Amir Muqam, his brother

Our Correspondent Published December 22, 2023 Updated December 22, 2023 10:25am

SHANGLA: The PML-N activists on Thursday called for the nomination of party provincial president Amir Muqam for the Feb 8 election in PK-30, Shangla-III and his younger brother and former MNA, Ibadullah Khan, for the district’s National Assembly seat.

The demand was made during a public meeting at the residence of PML-N district president Intikhab Alam here on Thursday.

Former MNA Ibadullah Khan, Sabir Alam Khan, Mutabar Khan and other senior party leaders from the district spoke on the occasion.

The participants unanimously passed a resolution for the nomination of Amir Muqam for PK-30 Shangla-III, Ibadullah for NA constituency, former MPA Mohammad Rashad Khan for PK-28 Shangla-I and Fazalullah Khan for PK-29 Shangla-II.

Mr Ibadullah said the provincial PML-N chief would be the next chief minister.

He said the PML-N asked its workers for opinions about election nominations unlike other parties, which took decisions without consulting workers.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf provincial senior vice-president Shaukat Yousafzai, Amir Muqam, Ibadullah, Fazalullah, Rashad Khan, Abdul Maula, Faisal Zeb and several others have obtained nomination papers for contesting elections in their respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Shangla Ziaur Rehman has administered the oath to the returning and assistant returning officers of the PK-28, PK-29 and PK-30 and NA-11 constituencies. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the DC’s office in Alpuri.

The DC, who is also the district returning officer, asked the ROs and AROs to ensure transparent, free and fair elections. AC of Bisham Adnan Khan has been appointed returning officer for PK-28, AC of Puran Ihsanullah Khan RO for PK-29 and AC of Alpuri Naveed Ahmad for PK-30.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2023

