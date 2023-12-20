DAWN.COM Logo

Mercury likely to drop further in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 20, 2023

KARACHI: After experiencing two windy days, residents in the city are likely to see calm weather with a further drop in temperature by two to three degrees Celsius over the next two days, the Met department stated on Tuesday.

According to the forecast, dry weather with cool/cold nights and foggy mornings is likely to prevail in most parts of Sindh, including Karachi.

The minimum temperature is expected to range between 12-14°C on Wednesday (today) and 13-15°C on Thursday.

“This change in weather caused by rain and snowfall in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would soon subside and the mercury is likely to go up by Dec 22 again,” Chief Meteorologist Dr S. Sarfaraz explained.

He added that a cold wave was linked with the arrival of Siberian winds and that’s likely to happen in the city by the end of this month or in the first week of January.

The maximum and minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 25.8°C and 15.2°C, respectively.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2023

