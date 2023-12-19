Ban on transfers imposed as part of polls protocol in Punjab

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday imposed a ban on transfers and postings in pursuance of the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In a letter addressed to the senior member board of revenue (SMBR), Planning & Development Board chairman, all administrative secretaries, heads of attached departments and autonomous bodies and all divisional commissioners, the Punjab government stated the ECP had directed that “no government, autonomous/semi autonomous organisation or any authority in the federation and provinces shall post or transfer any officer/official, till the publication of the names of the returned candidates in the official gazette”.

In case of any exigency proposals of postings/ transfers with cogent reason, if in public interest, shall be sent to the ECP.

The ECP also directed that no government officer/official shall be granted leaves till culmination of the election process except maternity leaves or medical leaves with the authentication of a medical officer.

During the upcoming winter vacation, the officials of the education department shall not leave their stations of posting and shall remain available at their respective workplace to attend the training planned for polling personnel.

PRICES: Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday set a 24-hour deadline for the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of urea at the fixed price as the Punjab government decided to take strict administrative measures to prevent profiteering of fertiliser in the province.

The agriculture department secretary briefed the meeting about fertiliser prices, demand and supply.

During the current month, the secretary said 76 cases were registered, 36 dealers arrested, 17,800 bags of fertiliser seized and fines of Rs9 million were imposed for overcharging.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2023