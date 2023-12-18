DAWN.COM Logo

Punjab CM orders prompt cut in transport fares

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 18, 2023 Updated December 18, 2023 10:46am

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered an immediate reduction in transport fares in view of the significant cut in the prices of petroleum products.

He directed all deputy commissioners (DCs) to approach the transport owners in their respective areas and ask them to cut down inter-city fares in proportion to the reduction in the prices of diesel.

The chief minister said the reduced fares should be implemented immediately because the new diesel prices were effective from Dec 16 and the benefit of the cheaper fuel must be passed on to the public.

Naqvi ordered the DCs to take an indiscriminate action against those transport owners who refused to reduce transport fares by Sunday night.

The federal government had decreased the diesel prices by over Rs14 on Friday evening, while overall the POL rates had come down by Rs64 during the last six months.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) claimed that the transport owners have agreed to bring down fares by five to seven percent immediately.

ENCROACHMENTS: CM Naqvi accorded a formal approval to a crackdown for the elimination of encroachments in the provincial capital.

He said a 48-hour relaxation should be given to those voluntarily removing encroachments and from Tuesday (Dec 19), a formal operation must be launched to control the menace creating traffic chaos in Lahore.

He said if needed cases should be registered and arrests made of those who refused to remove encroachments or resisted the campaign.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2023

