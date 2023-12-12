25 soldiers martyred, 27 terrorists killed in separate incidents in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

Twenty-five Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred while 27 terrorists were killed in three separate incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan, the military’s media affairs wing said on Tuesday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), “heightened activities” were witnessed in the district on the nights of December 11 and 12.

In the early hours today, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ checkpost in the Daraban general area, it said.

“The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack.

“The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties; 23 brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the ISPR said.

It added that sanitisation operations were being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area. “Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a new group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack on the checkpost.

Meanwhile, the ISPR said 17 terrorists were killed in a separate intelligence-based operation in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan.

️It further stated that two soldiers embraced martyrdom while four more terrorists were neutralised in another intelligence-based operation in the Kulachi area.

“️The killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations,” it added.

This is the military’s highest single-day death toll from terrorist attacks reported this year. Before this, 12 soldiers were martyred in separate military operations in the Zhob and Sui areas of Balochistan in July.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned the attack and said the security forces would not be demoralised by such “cowardly acts”, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the entire nation salutes the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. The premier also directed authorities to provide the best medical treatment to the injured persons.

Separately in a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Kakar said the “dedication, sacrifice and valor in the face of terror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation”.

The prime minister also extended his deepest sympathies with the families of brave martyrs. “We will fight back till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland,” he added.

President Arif Aliv, in a statement, said such cowardly acts could not shake the resolve of the security personnel.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also condemned the terrorist attack and expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended condolences with the grieving families and called attacks on both civilians and security forces unforgivable.

Meanwhile, former president Asif Ali Zardari emphasised the need to eradicate the menace of terrorism. He also prayed for the recovery of the injured.

Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad said he was saddened by the heinous attack. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the fallen security men, and I wish for the injured to recover quickly,” he said.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

On Nov 3, a bomb blast targeting police personnel killed five people and injured over 20 others in DI Khan.

On Oct 31, a policeman was martyred after unknown militants opened fire on a police camp in Dera Ismail Khan. That same day, two soldiers were martyred in an IED blast in South Waziristan district.

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the country experienced a 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence last month. It showed KP as the most affected province, documenting 51 attacks, causing 54 fatalities and 81 injuries.