5 terrorists killed during intelligence-based operation in KP’s Tank: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published December 8, 2023 Updated December 8, 2023 09:53pm

Five terrorists were killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in the Mullazai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, the army’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an IBO was conducted in the area last night over the reported presence of terrorists.

“After an intense exchange of fire, five terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said. “The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against law enforcement agencies as well as extortion and targeted killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

The statement added that a cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered during the operation.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists present in the area,” the ISPR said.

The statement concluded that the security forces of Pakistan were determined “to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country”.

On Dec 5, an army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Sararogha area of KP’s South Waziristan district. Two terrorists were also killed by security forces during an IBO in Balochistan’s Kalat district on Nov 28.

On Nov 26 eight terrorists were killed by security forces during an IBO in KP’s South Waziristan district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the country experienced a 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence last month. It showed KP as the most affected province, documenting 51 attacks, causing 54 fatalities and 81 injuries.

