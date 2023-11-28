DAWN.COM Logo

2 terrorists killed in intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published November 28, 2023 Updated November 28, 2023 11:37pm
Arms and ammunition recovered during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Kalat on Tuesday. — ISPR
Two terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kalat district, the army’s media wing said on Tuesday night.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an IBO in the district’s general area of the Nagao Mountains over the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell, while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered,” the ISPR said.

It added that the militants were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area,” the ISPR said.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.”

On Sunday, eight terrorists were killed by security forces during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district.

Earlier on Nov 16, four militants, including a “high-value terrorist”, were killed by security forces during an operation in the general area of Badaber in Peshawar district.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

In September, data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the number of militant attacks in August was the highest tally for monthly strikes in almost nine years.

