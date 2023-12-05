DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | December 06, 2023

Soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in South Waziristan: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published December 5, 2023 Updated December 5, 2023 11:13pm
A picture of martyred Sepoy Ahmed Ali. — ISPR
A picture of martyred Sepoy Ahmed Ali. — ISPR

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Sararogha area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Tuesday night.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fire exchange took place between army troops and terrorists after the military “effectively engaged the terrorists’ location”.

The statement added that 26-year-old Sepoy Ahmed Ali, a resident of Charsadda district, embraced martyrdom after “fighting gallantly” with terrorists during the “intense fire exchange”.

“Sanitisation operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism,” the ISPR said.

It added that “such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.”

On Nov 26, eight terrorists were killed by security forces during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan.

On Nov 21, the ISPR had said that a soldier had embraced martyrdom in a blast in North Waziristan, while separate IBOs in Dera Ismail Khan and South Waziristan districts had left at least three militants dead.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan had ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

According to data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, the country experienced a 34 per cent increase in anti-state violence last month.

It had revealed that KP emerged as the most affected province, documenting 51 attacks, causing 54 fatalities and 81 injuries.

Meanwhile, Balochistan had recorded nine attacks, resulting in 18 fatalities, including that of 15 security forces personnel and three civilians.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Chilas bus attack
Updated 05 Dec, 2023

Chilas bus attack

Locals, particularly in Diamer and Kohistan, need to be on board to ensure that militants have no place to hide.
State’s insecurities
05 Dec, 2023

State’s insecurities

ONE hopes that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governor’s recent remarks regarding the ‘less-than-ideal’ security...
Underage driving
05 Dec, 2023

Underage driving

SIX lives — all members of a single family — were recently lost in Lahore to the unabated menace of underage...
Electable politics
Updated 04 Dec, 2023

Electable politics

With the PTI still on the wrong side of the political equation, the prospects will be bright for whoever takes the lead.
War of narratives
04 Dec, 2023

War of narratives

MILITARILY, there is no match between the Israeli war machine, and the defenceless people of Gaza. On one side is a...
Returns on deposits
04 Dec, 2023

Returns on deposits

DESPITE the deceleration of deposit mobilisation, bank deposits have jumped to a record high of Rs25.6tr in FY23. ...