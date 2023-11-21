DAWN.COM Logo

November 21, 2023

Man held for killing widowed aunt, her neighbour over ‘honour’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 21, 2023 Updated November 21, 2023 07:10am

KARACHI: A man shot dead his widowed aunt and her neighbour in the name of so-called honour at her home in the Manghopir area on Monday, police said.

They said that the suspect killed Shehzadi, 30, and Nawab Khan, 25, in Yar Mohammad Goth. The official said that Nawab Khan used to visit her home. When the suspect found them in the house on Sunday night, he first attacked them with a hard and blunt object and then opened fire on them, killing them on the spot.

Area SHO Majid Alvi said that the woman’s husband had passed away around three years ago and since then she had been living alone with her three children.

The bodies were shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to fulfill medico-legal formalities. The SHO said that the suspect had been arrested and the murder weapon was also recovered from his possession.

‘Wanted carjacker’ shot dead in ‘encounter’

Police claimed to have shot dead a suspected carjacker in an ‘encounter’ off Superhighway on Monday, according to officials.

They said that the encounter took place between Anti-Vehicles Lifting Cell and two suspected carjackers near Chakar Hotel in which one of the suspects identified as Iftikhar Luqman was gunned down while his accomplice managed to escape.

They said that the deceased was involved in several incidents of lifting vehicles in Karachi. Besides, he was wanted in more than 20 cases of carjacking in Sahiwal, Khanewar, Mia Channu, Toba Tek Singh and several other districts of Punjab, they said.

“He was the most wanted suspect involved in the vehicles’ lifting,” claimed the AVLC.

Police found a car in his possession that was stolen in the jurisdiction of Gulberg police. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said the officials.

Published in Dawn, November 21st, 2023

