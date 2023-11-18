DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 18, 2023

Pakistan Cup: Karachi Whites set up final date with Peshawar

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published November 18, 2023 Updated November 18, 2023 11:13am

KARACHI: Karachi Whi­tes set up their Pakis­tan Cup final date with Peshawar on Friday after beating Multan by 43 runs in the second semi-final, which ended early due to poor light, with the winners decided by the DLS method at Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium.

After Karachi were boosted to 280 all out, mainly by Saim Ayub’s 95 off 86 balls, Multan could manage 229-9 in 41 overs – a total less than the req­ui­red D/L par score – despite Haseebullah’s century.

Opener Haseebullah helped Multan bounce back from the early dismissals of openers Zain Abbas and Sharjeel Khan, smashing 106 not out off 108 balls – the knock studded with 12 fours and two sixes.

Sohail Khan registered a four-fer claiming the scalps of Imran, Zahid Mehmood, Faisal Akram and Mohammad Sadaqat while conceding 44 runs.

Earlier, the partnership between Karachi Whites openers Shan Masood (41 off 38) and Saim had managed to yield a collective score of 106 runs. Saim’s knock featured 12 fours and one maximum.

Multan’s Imran claimed the scalps of Shan, Habib­ullah and Azam Khan while conceding 58 runs. Karachi Whites will now take on Peshawar in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, November 18th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Clashing egos
Updated 18 Nov, 2023

Clashing egos

Nawaz Sharif has to realise that an unfair win will only leave him more vulnerable.
Banks’ profits
18 Nov, 2023

Banks’ profits

THE caretaker cabinet’s decision to retrospectively impose a one-off 40pc “windfall” tax on bank profits earned from...
Women politicians
18 Nov, 2023

Women politicians

DECADES after Pakistan became the first Muslim nation to elect a woman prime minister, women’s electoral...
Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....