Today's Paper | May 18, 2024

Toronto-bound plane heads back to Karachi after four hours in air

Mohammad Asghar Published May 18, 2024 Updated May 18, 2024 08:21am

RAWALPINDI: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad to Toronto was diverted back to Karachi after a technical fault was noticed by the captain while flying over Russia, on Friday.

The Boeing 777 with 268 passengers onboard was scheduled to take off from Islamabad Inter­national Airport at 2:15pm on Friday, but departed one hour late, according to flight inquiry.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said that PIA flight PK-781 was diverted back to Karachi after it developed a technical fault. When it chose to turn around, the plane had been in the air for four hours and was flying over Russia.

He said that the captain noticed a technical problem and then decided to divert the flight back to Karachi, landing after 1am on Saturday.

He claimed that the technical problem with the aircraft was minor, but the captain preferred to return back, rather than to continue the long flight over the Atlantic.

Sources said that the aircraft, bearing registration number AP-BGZ, had previously reported the same fault.

The decision to bring the aircraft back to Karachi was made due to better arrangements at the engineering base and availability of spare parts, he said.

Arrangements to receive the flight at Jinnah International Airport Karachi were said to be in place and the passengers would be accommodated at the airport hotel.

The flight is now scheduled to depart for Toronto at 1pm today (Saturday).

Published in Dawn, May 18th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Ominous demands
Updated 18 May, 2024

Ominous demands

The federal government needs to boost its revenues to reduce future borrowing and pay back its existing debt.
Property leaks
18 May, 2024

Property leaks

THE leaked Dubai property data reported on by media organisations around the world earlier this week seems to have...
Heat warnings
18 May, 2024

Heat warnings

STARTING next week, the country must brace for brutal heatwaves. The NDMA warns of severe conditions with...
Dangerous law
Updated 17 May, 2024

Dangerous law

It must remember that the same law can be weaponised against it one day, just as Peca was when the PTI took power.
Uncalled for pressure
17 May, 2024

Uncalled for pressure

THE recent press conferences by Senators Faisal Vawda and Talal Chaudhry, where they demanded evidence from judges...
KP tussle
17 May, 2024

KP tussle

THE growing war of words between KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Governor Faisal Karim Kundi is affecting...