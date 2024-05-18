Pakistan rout Turkmenistan to clinch Central Asian Volleyball title

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan outclassed Turkmenistan 3-1 to win the Central Asian Volleyball Championship title here at the Pakistan Sports Complex on Friday. Led by Murad Jehan, the win in the finale meant the hosts stayed unbeaten throughout the tournament.

Pakistan’s smashers dominated against the Turkmenistan defence. The home side comfortably won first set 25-21 and rolled over their opponents with an even better score of 25-19 in the second.

Turkmenistan bounded back in the third set to win it 25-20, but only to see Pakistan hit back harder and take the last set 25-14 and seal the match. Pakistan won a total of 15 sets throughout the event and ended as second-best side only in three.

Meanwhile, in the third-place fixture, Kyrgyzstan defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 with a game score of 25-20, 25-17, 20-25, 25-23.

Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who also holds additional charge of the ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan appreciated all participating teams, especially praising Pakistan for their outstanding show. He announced Rs500,000 prize money for each of the Pakistan players.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the national team.

“Superb performance Pakistan wins the Central Asian Volleyball Championship. Talent and team work at its best. Pakistan won all six matches during the tournament. Congratulations to team Pakistan,” he posted on X.

