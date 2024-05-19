Today's Paper | May 19, 2024

Polling under way for by-election in Multan’s NA-148

Tassur Subhani Published May 19, 2024 Updated May 19, 2024 11:19am

Polling is currently under way for the by-election in Multan’s NA-148 constituency, with the main contest between the PPP and the Sunni Ittehad Council-PTI coalition.

The slot had fallen vacant after PPP’s Yusuf Raza Gilani, the recently elected Senate chairman, stepped down. In the general elections on Feb 8, Gilani had secured a narrow victory with a margin of just 293 votes.

The main contest is expected between the former PM’s son Ali Qasim Gilani and PTI-supported Barrister Taimur Malik.

The PML-N did not field its candidate for the by-poll for its coalition with the PPP at the federal and provincial levels and announced support for the PPP candidate.

Polling began earlier today at 8am at 275 polling stations under strict security arrangements and will conclude at 5pm.

There are a total of 72 polling stations for women, and another 72 for men while 121 are combined. A total of eight candidates are contesting the polls.

Arrangements had been made for the by-polls after the election campaign concluded on Saturday. The district administration had prepared a plan for the by-election and election material had been dispatched to all 275 polling stations.

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rizwan Qadeer emphasised transparency and a peaceful environment as per the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He said security measures had been taken and deployment of additional police personnel had been made while surveillance cameras had been installed at sensitive locations. Strict action would be taken against any disruptions to law and order, he had added.

According to the office of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, 3,829 police officials will be on duty for the security of 275 polling stations.

In a statement, the ECP had said media outlets would be permitted to broadcast election results one hour after the conclusion of polling, clarifying that these results would be unofficial and subject to change.

Elections 2024
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Border clashes
19 May, 2024

Border clashes

THE Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier has witnessed another series of flare-ups, this time in the Kurram tribal district...
Penalising the dutiful
19 May, 2024

Penalising the dutiful

DOES the government feel no remorse in burdening honest citizens with the cost of its own ineptitude? With the ...
Students in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 19 May, 2024

Students in Kyrgyzstan

The govt ought to take a direct approach comprising convincing communication with the students and Kyrgyz authorities.
Ominous demands
Updated 18 May, 2024

Ominous demands

The federal government needs to boost its revenues to reduce future borrowing and pay back its existing debt.
Property leaks
18 May, 2024

Property leaks

THE leaked Dubai property data reported on by media organisations around the world earlier this week seems to have...
Heat warnings
18 May, 2024

Heat warnings

STARTING next week, the country must brace for brutal heatwaves. The NDMA warns of severe conditions with...