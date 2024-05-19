Today's Paper | May 19, 2024

Russia seizes assets of three European banks

Agencies Published May 19, 2024 Updated May 19, 2024 07:37am

MOSCOW: A Russian court has ruled that Deutsche Bank and UniCredit’s assets in the country are to be seized, documents showed. European banks have largely exited Russia after Moscow launched its offensive on Ukraine in 2022.

Russia has a list of Western assets that would be seized if Group of Seven (G7) leaders decided to confiscate $300 billion in frozen Russian central-bank assets, the Kremlin had warned on Dec 29 last year.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said any such move by the West would violate international law and undermine the global financial system and the world economy. A court in Saint Petersburg ruled in favour of seizing 239 million euros ($260 million) from Deutsche Bank, documents dated May 16 showed.

The same day, it ordered the seizure of around 463 million euros of assets belonging to Italy’s UniCredit.

Kremlin had threatened fiscal retaliation if Russian assets are seized

The court also seized Commerz­bank’s assets worth 93.7 million euros ($101.85 million) as well as securities and the bank’s building in central Moscow. Commerzbank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The decisions were issued in answer to a request from RusKhimAlians, which was planning to build a major gas processing and liquefaction plant in cooperation with German company Linde, which pulled out of the project due to Russia’s military campaign.

RusKhimAlians sued UniCredit and Deutsche Bank — both guarantors of the project.

Deutsche Bank said it would “need to see how this claim is implemented by the Russian courts and assess the immediate operational impact in Russia”.

UniCredit said it “has been made aware” of the decision and was “reviewing” the situation in detail.

UniCredit was one of the Euro­pean banks most exposed to Russia when Moscow started its campaign in Ukraine, with a large local subsidiary operating in the country.

It began preliminary discussions on a sale last year, but the talks haven’t advanced.

Chief executive Andrea Orcel said UniCredit wants to leave Russia, but added that gifting an operation worth three billion euros was not a good way to respect the spirit of Western sanctions on Moscow over the conflict.

Nevertheless, UniCredit has gradually reduced its exposure to Russia and managed to increase the ratio of its capital to risk-weighted assets to 16 per cent from 15pc last year.

The lawsuits were filed by St Petersburg-based RusChemAlliance, a joint venture 50pc owned by Russian gas giant Gazprom which is the operator of the project.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Border clashes
19 May, 2024

Border clashes

THE Pakistan-Afghanistan frontier has witnessed another series of flare-ups, this time in the Kurram tribal district...
Penalising the dutiful
19 May, 2024

Penalising the dutiful

DOES the government feel no remorse in burdening honest citizens with the cost of its own ineptitude? With the ...
Students in Kyrgyzstan
Updated 19 May, 2024

Students in Kyrgyzstan

The govt ought to take a direct approach comprising convincing communication with the students and Kyrgyz authorities.
Ominous demands
Updated 18 May, 2024

Ominous demands

The federal government needs to boost its revenues to reduce future borrowing and pay back its existing debt.
Property leaks
18 May, 2024

Property leaks

THE leaked Dubai property data reported on by media organisations around the world earlier this week seems to have...
Heat warnings
18 May, 2024

Heat warnings

STARTING next week, the country must brace for brutal heatwaves. The NDMA warns of severe conditions with...