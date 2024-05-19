Today's Paper | May 19, 2024

Two women among seven hanged in Iran

AFP Published May 19, 2024 Updated May 19, 2024 11:07am

PARIS: Iran on Satur­day hanged at least seven people, including two wo­men, while a member of its Jewish minority is at imminent risk of execution as the country further intensified its use of capital punishment, an NGO said.

Parvin Mousavi, 53, a mother of two grown-up children, was hanged in Urmia prison in northwestern Iran along with five men convicted in various drug-related cases, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) said in a statement.

In Nishapur, eastern Iran, a 27-year-old woman named Fatemeh Abdul­lahi was hanged on charges of murdering her husband, who was also her cousin, it said.

IHR says it has tallied at least 223 executions this year, with at least 50 so far in May alone. A new surge began following the end of Persian New Year and Ramazan holidays in April, with 115 people including six women hanged since then, it said.

Iran carries out more recorded executions of women than any other country. Activists say many such convicts are victims of forced or abusive marriages.

Iran last year carried out more hangings than in any year since 2015, according to NGOs.

Published in Dawn, May 19th, 2024

