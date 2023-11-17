IHC to hear Nawaz appeals on Nov 21

ISLAMABAD: The Isla­mabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed for hea­ring on Nov 21 appeals of former prime minister Na­­waz Sharif against his conviction in Avenfield Apar­t­­­ments and Al-Azizia cases.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurang­zeb will hear both appeals.

After his return from the UK, Mr Sharif filed two separate applications for restoration of appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia references.

He contended that while he was abroad for medical treatment, the pen­­ding appeals were dismissed for non-prosecution. The applications req­u­ested the court to revive the pending appeals for a decision on them on merit.

Mr Sharif was convicted in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references in 2018. Judge Mohammad Bashir had on July 6, 2018, a few days before the general election, convicted Mr Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023