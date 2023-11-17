DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 17, 2023

IHC to hear Nawaz appeals on Nov 21

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 17, 2023 Updated November 17, 2023 07:04am

ISLAMABAD: The Isla­mabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed for hea­ring on Nov 21 appeals of former prime minister Na­­waz Sharif against his conviction in Avenfield Apar­t­­­ments and Al-Azizia cases.

An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurang­zeb will hear both appeals.

After his return from the UK, Mr Sharif filed two separate applications for restoration of appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia references.

He contended that while he was abroad for medical treatment, the pen­­ding appeals were dismissed for non-prosecution. The applications req­u­ested the court to revive the pending appeals for a decision on them on merit.

Mr Sharif was convicted in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references in 2018. Judge Mohammad Bashir had on July 6, 2018, a few days before the general election, convicted Mr Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt Safdar in the Avenfield reference.

Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Nascent recovery
Updated 17 Nov, 2023

Nascent recovery

The sustainable reversal of the economic crisis will hinge on a bigger, longer-term IMF programme.
Rinse, repeat
17 Nov, 2023

Rinse, repeat

PAKISTAN’S ‘national’ leadership seems to discover a new eloquence whenever it sets foot in Balochistan. Every new...
Guarding Thar’s riches
17 Nov, 2023

Guarding Thar’s riches

THARPARKAR, often portrayed solely as a region of drought and poverty, is in fact a reservoir of ecological wealth....
Repeat telecast
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Repeat telecast

With another poll approaching, old turncoats are now being ushered to the ranks of a new ‘chosen one’.
Babar’s exit
Updated 16 Nov, 2023

Babar’s exit

The new Pakistan captain should embrace Babar into the team, setting aside past grudges.
Breathing poison
16 Nov, 2023

Breathing poison

AS Lahore continues to choke under the thick blanket of smog, it is clear that ad-hoc, temporary fixes are not...