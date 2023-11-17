IHC to hear Nawaz appeals on Nov 21

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed for hearing on Nov 21 appeals of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia cases.
An IHC division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear both appeals.
After his return from the UK, Mr Sharif filed two separate applications for restoration of appeals against his conviction in the Avenfield Apartments and Al-Azizia references.
He contended that while he was abroad for medical treatment, the pending appeals were dismissed for non-prosecution. The applications requested the court to revive the pending appeals for a decision on them on merit.
Mr Sharif was convicted in Avenfield and Al-Azizia references in 2018. Judge Mohammad Bashir had on July 6, 2018, a few days before the general election, convicted Mr Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Capt Safdar in the Avenfield reference.
Published in Dawn, November 17th, 2023
