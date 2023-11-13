DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | November 13, 2023

MoU signed to promote Chinese culture in KP

APP Published November 13, 2023 Updated November 13, 2023 10:33am

PESHAWAR: A memorandum of understanding was signed on Sunday between the local government, elections and rural development department and China Window, a Chinese cultural centre established in Peshawar, to help promote Pakistan-China friendship, Chinese culture and development in various areas of life in the province.

Secretary Local Council Board Mian Shafiqur Rehman and administrator of China Window Amjad Aziz Malik signed the memorandum.

Secretary local government, elections and rural development Dawood Khan, special secretary local government Mohammad Masood Khan and director China Window Imtiaz Ahmed were also present.

According to the MoU, a corner will be established at China Window to help promote development initiatives in KP, and provide support for teaching Chinese language in Peshawar Municipal School and College. Besides, cultural cooperation will be enhanced and steps will be taken to increase cultural relations between Abbottabad and Kashgar and Peshawar and Urumqi, which have already got the status of sister cities.

Secretary local government Dawood Khan said that the MoU would help strengthen Pakistan-China friendship.

Talking to the media on the occasion, he said that while the China Window was playing its positive and constructive role in the promotion of Chinese culture in Peshawar, now the department of local government would also play its constructive role in promoting ties between two brotherly countries.

He said that the local government department would also join hands with China Window to promote culture, tourism, education and industrial development in both the countries.

Published in Dawn, November 13th, 2023

