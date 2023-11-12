DAWN.COM Logo

SHO among three cops martyred in Tank attack

November 12, 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Three police personnel, including a station house officer (SHO), were martyred and five others including a deputy superintendent of police, sustained injuries in a militant attack on police in Kari Shah Noor area of district Tank on Saturday.

Police spokesperson informed that DSP Chan Shah was leading a police party to arrest kidnappers of a woman in Shah Noor village when unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle.

“Upon seeing the police team, the attackers opened fire at the police. SHO Shaheed Mureed Akbar police station Abdul Ali Khan, and two constables Wahab and Mohammad Alam embraced martyrdom,” the spokesperson said.

DSP, four other personnel sustain injuries

He added that five police personnel, including DSP Chan Shah, constables Ishfaq, Wafaq and Hidayat of Elite Force and constables Riaz and Ikram of district Tank sustained injuries and were shifted to Tank hospital.

A heavy contingent of police, including the Quick Response Force, rushed to the crime scene, soon after the ambush.

Dera Ismail Khan Regional Police Officer Nasir Mehmood Satti claimed that the police and security forces started operations against the militants, declaring that the menace of militancy would be rooted out. He said that such cowardly attacks could not demoralise police.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2023

