Civil forces to lead operation against militants in KP

PESHAWAR: Civilian security forces, including the police’s Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), will lead the operation against militants in the province, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s apex committee decided on Thursday.

It was also decided that the provincial government would request the judiciary to form a commission to probe the clashes which resulted in the death of one person during a peace march last week.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur chaired the apex committee meeting, which included civil and military officials. The committee condemned all forms of militants and decided to take broad action against “unauthorised” armed persons and their hideouts across the province, according to a statement issued after the meeting.

The meeting noted that there won’t be a military operation in the province but vowed indiscriminate action against terrorist groups.

Apex body decides to form judicial commission to probe Bannu clashes

“Police have been ordered to arrest and take legal action if they find any unauthorised armed person,” the statement said, adding that the offices, bases and checkpoints of these militants will also be targeted during the operation.

As per the statement, actions in areas with suspected militants’ presence and religious seminaries would be taken by CTD.

It read that the operation would be carried out by the police and CTD, for which they are being provided with more resources — manpower, vehicles, armoured personnel carriers and weapons.

Moreover, candidates from KP’s southern districts would be prioritised for new recruitments in the force.

The apex committee, however, decided that until CTD was able to fight militants in areas bordering Afghanistan, the operation against militants would be carried out by the armed forces.

The top body also directed the police to patrol southern KP districts on a priority and assist the cops deployed in those areas.

While discussing cross-border movement, trade and job opportunities, the committee was informed that since people living in the merged tribal areas depended on trade with Afghanistan, the provincial government has requ­ested Islamabad to set up cross-border trade facilities on Ghulam Khan cros­sing in North Waziristan and other points in Bajaur and Mohmand.

These would be in addition to the facilities alrea­­dy present at Torkham, Kharlachi and Angoor Adda borders. This would not only create job opportunities for locals but also discourage illicit trade, the meeting agreed.

Judicial commission

The declaration stated that the chief minister had sought a comprehensive policy for maintaining law and order and rooting out militancy from the province.

The committee also decided to request the judiciary to form a commission to probe the Bannu incident in which one person was killed last week following clashes between security forces and protesters.

“The apex committee is of the opinion that peaceful protest is citizens’ constitutional right, but everyone is bound to follow the law and avoid violent protests so that other elements do not benefit from it,” it read.

On the clashes, the statement added that local elders held talks with the administration after the incident which helped in normalising the situation.

Addressing a news conference following the apex committee’s meeting, the KP CM’s adviser on information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, said the chief minister himself took the lead in defusing tensions after the Bannu incident and met the local tribal elders.

They were invited to attend the apex committee meeting, which discussed the law and order situation following the Bannu incident.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2024