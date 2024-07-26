KP’s development govt’s top priority, PM tells lawmakers

VETERAN politician Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour shakes hands with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Min­i­ster Shehbaz Sharif assured the lawmakers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that the development of the province, particularly its merged districts, is the top priority of the government.

Talking to members of the national and provincial assemblies from KP here on Thursday, the PM claimed that the PML-N government has always given priority to the development of merged districts of KP.

Assuring provision of top standard health and education facilities in the merged districts, Mr Sharif said the government would establish Danish Schools in the area to provide quality education to students of these districts.

He also emphasised the need to stop electricity theft, promote solar energy and provide relief to the poor and middle class.

Reaffirms Pakistan’s support to ECO in boosting intra-regional trade

He said the government is converting agricultural tubewells into solar energy across the country because it would help development of the agriculture sector, increase cultivation of land and save billions of dollars which are otherwise spent on import of fuel.

He claimed the government has recently announced big relief to the poor and mid-dle-income people in electricity bills.

On the occasion, he also announced formation of a committee, chaired by the deputy PM, to find a sustainable solution to problems being faced by elected representatives of KP.

He said the government had to take tough decisions to revive the economy and save the country from falling into default.

The lawmakers praised the prime minister’s leadership and the steps he took for improving the country’s economy.

ECO delegation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment that Pakistan would continue to lend its full support to the Economic Cooperation Orga­nisation in enhancing intra-regional trade among member countries and ECO reforms agenda.

He was talking to Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) Khusrav Noziri who called on him at the PM House on Thursday.

The PM highlighted the significance of “ECO Vision 2025”, signed during the 2017 ECO Summit in Islamabad under the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, as an important document for the ECO.

The ECO secretary general apprised the prime minister about ECO initiatives and activities and his reforms agenda to revitalise ECO during his tenure.

The prime minister appreciated the ECO secretary general’s efforts and contributions to promote ECO as a regional platform for cooperation and extended best wishes for his future endeavours.

He noted with pleasure that Mr Noziri was a graduate of the Foreign Service Academy of Pakistan.

He also conveyed his best wishes for Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon.

The prime minister said the country is feeling proud that the incoming secretary general of ECO would be Dr Asad Majeed Khan, the former foreign secretary of Pakistan.

Youth programme

The prime minister directed relevant authorities on Thursday to prepare a comprehensive strategy with respect to provision of employment opportunities to the youth of the country on the basis of equality.

Chairing a meeting of Prime Minister’s Youth Programme at the PM House, he said with their immense talent, the youth could change the face of the country if they are provided with required resources.

The prime minister was of the view that provision of employment opportunities to the youth is the government’s top priority.

He said that all training programmes at National Voca­tional and Technical Training Commission (NVTTC) should be focused on creating job opportunities for students.

He directed the authorities to conduct a survey of job market and then accordingly start the skill training programmes.

Published in Dawn, July 26th, 2024