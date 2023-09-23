Soldier martyred in gunfight with terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

A soldier was martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district on Saturday, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district’s general area of Mir Ali during which an “intense fire exchange” occurred against terrorists.

“Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location. However, during the operation, Sepoy Shakeel Shafqat, age 21 years, resident of District Khanewal, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said, adding that the area was being sanitised to eliminate any terrorists found in the vicinity.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

On Thursday, eight terrorists were killed by security forces during two separate IBOs in the Jani Khel general area of Bannu district and North Waziristan’s general area of Datta Khel.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.