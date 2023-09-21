DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | September 21, 2023

8 terrorists killed in intelligence based operations in KP: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published September 21, 2023 Updated September 21, 2023 07:17pm

Eight terrorists were killed by security forces during two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first operation was conducted in the Jani Khel general area of Bannu district.

“An intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists. Resultantly, six terrorists were sent to hell while five were apprehended,” it stated.

The ISPR said the terrorists were involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces, including facilitation of motorcycle borne suicide attack on a military convoy in Jani Khel on August 31, during which “nine brave sons of soil laid their lives”.

The second operation was conducted in the general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

“Two terrorists were sent to hell in a fierce encounter between security forces and terrorists,” the ISPR said.

It added that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists and sanitisation of the surrounding areas was being carried out in the area.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation. Security forces of Pakistan remain determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the military’s media wing added.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

What next?
Updated 21 Sep, 2023

What next?

One wonders that if administrative measures were all that were needed to arrest the rupee’s sorry slide, why were they not taken sooner?
Greater representation
21 Sep, 2023

Greater representation

PAKISTAN now stands at a significant juncture, with the names of 11.7m more women added to the voter list, ...
Lost generations
21 Sep, 2023

Lost generations

IF those who wield power in Pakistan think that the nation can progress when tens of millions of its children have...
Sikh activist’s murder
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

Sikh activist’s murder

Perhaps Indians have taken a page out of Mossad’s handbook in organising a hit on an individual they considered a ‘terrorist’.
ECP’s preparations
Updated 20 Sep, 2023

ECP’s preparations

The revision of the delimitation timeline still does not mean elections will be held according to the constitutional schedule.
Futures on hold
20 Sep, 2023

Futures on hold

IT is a sad turn of events when one is caught between choosing to fill their fuel tanks to get to work or paying the...