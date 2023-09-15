DAWN.COM Logo

3 terrorists killed, soldier martyred in exchange of fire in Quetta: ISPR

Iftikhar Shirazi Published September 15, 2023 Updated September 15, 2023 03:19pm

Three terrorists were killed while a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire between security forces and militants in Quetta,the military’s media affairs wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), militants had attacked a security forces’ post near Wali Tangi on Thursday evening.

“During fire exchange, three terrorists were sent to hell,” the statement said.

It said that Subedar Qaiser Raheem had embraced martyrdom while “fighting valiantly in the line of duty”, adding that one other soldier had been seriously injured.

“Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country,” the statement said.

Interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti “strongly condemned the attack” and said the entire nation saluted the martyr.

Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured soldier, he said that “terrorists do not deserve any concession” and vowed to eliminate them from the country.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf condemned the attack and paid tribute to the martyred soldier.

“The people of Pakistan and all institutions are determined to root out the menace of terrorism,” the speaker said in a statement.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in recent months, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November last year.

A report released in July by the think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies said the first half of the current year witnessed a steady and alarming rise in terror and suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 389 people across the country.

